Coding4Fun January 2017 Round-up
Description
Looks like 2017 is going to be an interesting year, with the release of a new, improved Visual Studio coming soon (RC3 was just released on Friday, Update to Visual Studio 2017 Release Candidate), an updated Windows 10 and I'm sure that's just the start...
Coding4Fun Blog
Writing Visual Studio 2015 Extensions? You’ll want these Templates…
Batches and Batches of Bots
Windows 10 IoT Samples?
Roslynator and Roslynator Refactorings for Visual Studio 2017
Get .NET Gaming on with .GAME Show!
New Xbox? Build a UWP App for it!
It's Time to Update Your VS 2017 Extension Manifest
ASP.Net Web API and Alexa Skills
How Cold is it, Right Now?
Productivity Power [Tools] Pack 2017 Now Available!
Babylon.js v2.5
Cooking up a New Pi in the PiBakery
Coding4Fun Kinect Gallery
Project-Infrared, Kinect and the HoloLens
Mixed Reality with Keyboard and Kinect
Kinect to Food (and Grocery Shopping)
ExpressionMouse Kinect is now Open Source
Past Round-Ups
Coding4Fun 2014 Round-Up
Coding4Fun 2015 Round-Up
Coding4Fun 2016 Round-Up
Follow @CH9
Follow @coding4fun
Follow @gduncan411