Coding4Fun January 2017 Round-up

Description

Looks like 2017 is going to be an interesting year, with the release of a new, improved Visual Studio coming soon (RC3 was just released on Friday, Update to Visual Studio 2017 Release Candidate), an updated Windows 10 and I'm sure that's just the start...

Writing Visual Studio 2015 Extensions? You’ll want these Templates…
Batches and Batches of Bots
Windows 10 IoT Samples?
Roslynator and Roslynator Refactorings for Visual Studio 2017
Get .NET Gaming on with .GAME Show!
New Xbox? Build a UWP App for it!
It's Time to Update Your VS 2017 Extension Manifest
ASP.Net Web API and Alexa Skills
How Cold is it, Right Now?
Productivity Power [Tools] Pack 2017 Now Available!
Babylon.js v2.5
Cooking up a New Pi in the PiBakery

Coding4Fun Kinect Gallery

Project-Infrared, Kinect and the HoloLens
Mixed Reality with Keyboard and Kinect
Kinect to Food (and Grocery Shopping)
ExpressionMouse Kinect is now Open Source

 

Past Round-Ups

Coding4Fun 2014 Round-Up
Coding4Fun 2015 Round-Up
Coding4Fun 2016 Round-Up

 



