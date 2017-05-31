Coding4Fun May 2017 Round-up

Build 2017 was the big event of month (year?), and here on the Coding4Fun blog we continued to bring you the coolest and fun projects found in the community...

Coding4Fun Blog

Breaking the Breakpoint Blues with the Breakpoint Generator

Rion's "Contributing to .NET for Dummies"

End-to-End IoT with Azure Services

Adding Fire to your Coding with Fira Code Font

Keeping Track of Your Code's Performance with CodeTrack

Hello World .NET Core Pi

Make Visual Studio Zoom with Font Sizer

Scratch is Ten!

Raspberry PI ASP.NET Core MVC

WTS FTW 10T (Windows Template Studio For The Windows 10 Template)

Get Started with the Cortana Skills Kit

OpenZWave for UWP and .NET

dotnet new Template Creator

Coding4Fun Kinect Gallery

Visual Gesture Builder (VGB)

HoloLens, Kinect and Telepresence

UrhoSharp HoloLens

Kinect to Your Inner Actor/Actress with Play The Knave

