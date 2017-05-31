Sign in to queue
Coding4Fun May 2017 Round-up

Build 2017 was the big event of month (year?), and here on the Coding4Fun blog we continued to bring you the coolest and fun projects found in the community...

Breaking the Breakpoint Blues with the Breakpoint Generator
Rion's "Contributing to .NET for Dummies"
End-to-End IoT with Azure Services
Adding Fire to your Coding with Fira Code Font
Keeping Track of Your Code's Performance with CodeTrack
Hello World .NET Core Pi
Make Visual Studio Zoom with Font Sizer
Scratch is Ten!
Raspberry PI ASP.NET Core MVC
WTS FTW 10T (Windows Template Studio For The Windows 10 Template)
Get Started with the Cortana Skills Kit
OpenZWave for UWP and .NET
dotnet new Template Creator

Visual Gesture Builder (VGB)
HoloLens, Kinect and Telepresence
UrhoSharp HoloLens
Kinect to Your Inner Actor/Actress with Play The Knave



