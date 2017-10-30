Coding4Fun October 2017 Round-up

While it didn't seem to have a great impact, I think my favorite post of October was Please ask it in the form of a question.... Who doesn't want Jeopardy questions in your Visual Studio? (Well, I guess given the download count, you all don't... but still... ;)

Coding4Fun Blog

Please ask it in the form of a question...

BOTR - The Book of the Runtime

Windows 10 IoT Core Walkthrough

Chuck doesn't need Build Tasks...

Can you see me now? PhotoLab UWP Sample App

Join the Journey from Device to Action at the IoT Virtual Bootcamp

Is It Inlined?

Get Fluent with the XAML Controls Gallery

IoT in Action! Boston, October 30th

No Source? No PDB? No Problem, ILSpy!

One Hour to your First Cortana Skill!

Get the Azure IoT Developer Kit Now...

Coding4Fun Kinect Gallery

No one's doing Kinect Dev? Not so fast...

MR Schooling at the Mixed Reality Academy

Kinect to the Right Fit

Mixed Reality Beginners Guide

Past Round-Ups

Coding4Fun January 2017 Round-up

Coding4Fun February 2017 Round-up

Coding4Fun First Quarter 2017 Round-Up

Coding4Fun April 2017 Round-up

Coding4Fun May 2017 Round-up

Coding4Fun Second Quarter 2017 Round-Up

Coding4Fun July 2017 Round-up

Coding4Fun August 2017 Round-up

Coding4Fun Third Quarter 2017 Round-Up

Coding4Fun 2014 Round-Up

Coding4Fun 2015 Round-Up

Coding4Fun 2016 Round-Up

Follow @CH9

Follow @coding4fun

Follow @gduncan411