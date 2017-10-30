Coding4Fun October 2017 Round-up
Description
While it didn't seem to have a great impact, I think my favorite post of October was Please ask it in the form of a question.... Who doesn't want Jeopardy questions in your Visual Studio? (Well, I guess given the download count, you all don't... but still... ;)
Coding4Fun Blog
Please ask it in the form of a question...
BOTR - The Book of the Runtime
Windows 10 IoT Core Walkthrough
Chuck doesn't need Build Tasks...
Can you see me now? PhotoLab UWP Sample App
Join the Journey from Device to Action at the IoT Virtual Bootcamp
Is It Inlined?
Get Fluent with the XAML Controls Gallery
IoT in Action! Boston, October 30th
No Source? No PDB? No Problem, ILSpy!
One Hour to your First Cortana Skill!
Get the Azure IoT Developer Kit Now...
Coding4Fun Kinect Gallery
No one's doing Kinect Dev? Not so fast...
MR Schooling at the Mixed Reality Academy
Kinect to the Right Fit
Mixed Reality Beginners Guide
Past Round-Ups
Coding4Fun January 2017 Round-up
Coding4Fun February 2017 Round-up
Coding4Fun First Quarter 2017 Round-Up
Coding4Fun April 2017 Round-up
Coding4Fun May 2017 Round-up
Coding4Fun Second Quarter 2017 Round-Up
Coding4Fun July 2017 Round-up
Coding4Fun August 2017 Round-up
Coding4Fun Third Quarter 2017 Round-Up
Coding4Fun 2014 Round-Up
Coding4Fun 2015 Round-Up
Coding4Fun 2016 Round-Up
Follow @CH9
Follow @coding4fun
Follow @gduncan411