Coding4Fun Second Quarter 2017 Round-Up

Scanning this past Quarter's posts, it's pretty easy to see some meta-themes. IoT, VS 2017, UWP and lots of Pi... :)

Coding4Fun Blog

Cloning Your VS 2017 Packages

Small Basic is Now Available in the Windows Store

C64ForTheWin - C64 Development on your Windows Machine

Squish That Whitespace

One Browser Extension Tutorial to Rule...

Cortana goes IoT

Menees VS Tools Updated for Visual Studio 2017

ReactXP - A library for building cross-platform apps

"Happy Path” to IoT

Functioning Private Visual Studio Gallery via Azure Functions

dotnet CLI Tool Build Redux

Sock IoT with this Azure Connected System-on-a-chip Project

Breaking the Breakpoint Blues with the Breakpoint Generator

Rion's "Contributing to .NET for Dummies"

End-to-End IoT with Azure Services

Adding Fire to your Coding with Fira Code Font

Keeping Track of Your Code's Performance with CodeTrack

Hello World .NET Core Pi

Make Visual Studio Zoom with Font Sizer

Scratch is Ten!

Raspberry PI ASP.NET Core MVC

WTS FTW 10T (Windows Template Studio For The Windows 10 Template)

Get Started with the Cortana Skills Kit

OpenZWave for UWP and .NET

dotnet new Template Creator

ToDo - Voice Activated IoT RPi ToDo List

Don't Skimp Code Security, Check Out DevSkim

Leveling Up with MonoGame and XML

iBeacons and UWP

CodeMaid Gets Some VB Loving and more...

From 0 to 100 with this ASP.NET Core/AngularX Project Template

Raspberry Pi Online Simulator and Azure IoT

Code Analysis at Compile? Why? Do it Live!

VSCode Your Next PWA

Getting Started with Azure IoT

Remarkable Comments with Remarker

Windows Template Studio (WTS) 1.1 Now Available

Coding4Fun Kinect Gallery

HoloOCR'ing

Kinecting to Art

HoloLens Terminator Vision

Kinect to HoloLens with Hololens-Kinect

Visual Gesture Builder (VGB)

HoloLens, Kinect and Telepresence

UrhoSharp HoloLens

Kinect to Your Inner Actor/Actress with Play The Knave

Kinect to Bouldering Pong

Kinect to Joints... Rotations that is...

Kinect to Zen Meditation

Kinect to at Home Rehab

HoloToolkit Setup - June Edition

Just June's Posts...

Past Round-Ups

Coding4Fun January 2017 Round-up

Coding4Fun February 2017 Round-up

Coding4Fun First Quarter 2017 Round-Up

Coding4Fun April 2017 Round-up

Coding4Fun May 2017 Round-up

Coding4Fun 2014 Round-Up

Coding4Fun 2015 Round-Up

Coding4Fun 2016 Round-Up

