Coding4Fun Second Quarter 2017 Round-Up
Description
Scanning this past Quarter's posts, it's pretty easy to see some meta-themes. IoT, VS 2017, UWP and lots of Pi... :)
Coding4Fun Blog
Cloning Your VS 2017 Packages
Small Basic is Now Available in the Windows Store
C64ForTheWin - C64 Development on your Windows Machine
Squish That Whitespace
One Browser Extension Tutorial to Rule...
Cortana goes IoT
Menees VS Tools Updated for Visual Studio 2017
ReactXP - A library for building cross-platform apps
"Happy Path” to IoT
Functioning Private Visual Studio Gallery via Azure Functions
dotnet CLI Tool Build Redux
Sock IoT with this Azure Connected System-on-a-chip Project
Breaking the Breakpoint Blues with the Breakpoint Generator
Rion's "Contributing to .NET for Dummies"
End-to-End IoT with Azure Services
Adding Fire to your Coding with Fira Code Font
Keeping Track of Your Code's Performance with CodeTrack
Hello World .NET Core Pi
Make Visual Studio Zoom with Font Sizer
Scratch is Ten!
Raspberry PI ASP.NET Core MVC
WTS FTW 10T (Windows Template Studio For The Windows 10 Template)
Get Started with the Cortana Skills Kit
OpenZWave for UWP and .NET
dotnet new Template Creator
ToDo - Voice Activated IoT RPi ToDo List
Don't Skimp Code Security, Check Out DevSkim
Leveling Up with MonoGame and XML
iBeacons and UWP
CodeMaid Gets Some VB Loving and more...
From 0 to 100 with this ASP.NET Core/AngularX Project Template
Raspberry Pi Online Simulator and Azure IoT
Code Analysis at Compile? Why? Do it Live!
VSCode Your Next PWA
Getting Started with Azure IoT
Remarkable Comments with Remarker
Windows Template Studio (WTS) 1.1 Now Available
Coding4Fun Kinect Gallery
HoloOCR'ing
Kinecting to Art
HoloLens Terminator Vision
Kinect to HoloLens with Hololens-Kinect
Visual Gesture Builder (VGB)
HoloLens, Kinect and Telepresence
UrhoSharp HoloLens
Kinect to Your Inner Actor/Actress with Play The Knave
Kinect to Bouldering Pong
Kinect to Joints... Rotations that is...
Kinect to Zen Meditation
Kinect to at Home Rehab
HoloToolkit Setup - June Edition
Coding4Fun Kinect Gallery
