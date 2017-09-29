Coding4Fun Third Quarter 2017 Round-Up

These Round-up's are for me, as much as they are for you... With four'ish posts a week, it's easy to forget what was covered and highlighted. As I look at this list, I find myself saying, "Wow, forgot about that one!" or "That's right, I was supposed to send that too..." and "Cool, now I have something to play with today!"

:)

Coding4Fun Blog

"Open In.." About Everything...

Old School Cards.dll in Today's WPF

The Small Micro:bit Makes it Big in the US and Canada

Visual Studio 2017 Refactoring Essentials

The UWP Community Toolkit is 1 1/2! (v1.5)

Visual Studio Code Your Arduino

'17's Where Am I

Oh Babylon...js v3!

Maker Code with MakeCode!

Debug your debugging with the Debug Trace Logger

Working UrhoSharp with Xamarin Workbooks

Extend Your IoT Learning with these Extended IoT Scenarios

Game UI Patterns

Azure IoT Developer Kit Previews are in the mail (kind of)...

Multiple Visual Studio Versions, One Extension

3D Dungeon Dev with DungeonScript

Windows 10 IoT, UWP, Raspberry Pi and Text-to-Speech

The Visual Studio 2017 Color Theme Editor is Finally Available!

Up Level Your Small Basic to Visual Studio

Making your EZ-Robots Smart with Microsoft Cognitive Services

Searching in Visual Studio, Powered by Code Search

Getting Groovy with the Groove Music API

IoT and Visual Studio

Missed Clippy? He's baaackkkk...

IoT Tools for Learner, Hobbyist and Professional

Smart Code Coloring with CoCo

It's Here, UWP Community Toolkit v2.0!

ASP.NET Core 2.0 Your Raspberry Pi GPIO Pins

VC Code on the Pi!

Scratch For The Pi

New dotnet new

Super UWP App's with the Super Windows Template Studio

Windows 10 IoT Core Project Templates

A Spot On Visual Studio Extension

Alexa Skill Learning Journey

Coding4Fun Kinect Gallery

Floating HoloLens Screen

Kinect to a Giant T. rex Skull

Image Recognition, Vuforia and the HoloLens

Holo-UrhoSharp

UrhoSharp and ARKit? Yep!

Kinect to Gestures with Project Prague

Kinect to Music

Kinect to EZ-Robots

Mixed Reality Lunar Module

HoloLens UE4 Template 1.0

UrhoSharp for HoloLens Project Templates

Kinect to Driver4VR

