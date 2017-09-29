Coding4Fun Third Quarter 2017 Round-Up
These Round-up's are for me, as much as they are for you... With four'ish posts a week, it's easy to forget what was covered and highlighted. As I look at this list, I find myself saying, "Wow, forgot about that one!" or "That's right, I was supposed to send that too..." and "Cool, now I have something to play with today!"
"Open In.." About Everything...
Old School Cards.dll in Today's WPF
The Small Micro:bit Makes it Big in the US and Canada
Visual Studio 2017 Refactoring Essentials
The UWP Community Toolkit is 1 1/2! (v1.5)
Visual Studio Code Your Arduino
'17's Where Am I
Oh Babylon...js v3!
Maker Code with MakeCode!
Debug your debugging with the Debug Trace Logger
Working UrhoSharp with Xamarin Workbooks
Extend Your IoT Learning with these Extended IoT Scenarios
Game UI Patterns
Azure IoT Developer Kit Previews are in the mail (kind of)...
Multiple Visual Studio Versions, One Extension
3D Dungeon Dev with DungeonScript
Windows 10 IoT, UWP, Raspberry Pi and Text-to-Speech
The Visual Studio 2017 Color Theme Editor is Finally Available!
Up Level Your Small Basic to Visual Studio
Making your EZ-Robots Smart with Microsoft Cognitive Services
Searching in Visual Studio, Powered by Code Search
Getting Groovy with the Groove Music API
IoT and Visual Studio
Missed Clippy? He's baaackkkk...
IoT Tools for Learner, Hobbyist and Professional
Smart Code Coloring with CoCo
It's Here, UWP Community Toolkit v2.0!
ASP.NET Core 2.0 Your Raspberry Pi GPIO Pins
VC Code on the Pi!
Scratch For The Pi
New dotnet new
Super UWP App's with the Super Windows Template Studio
Windows 10 IoT Core Project Templates
A Spot On Visual Studio Extension
Alexa Skill Learning Journey
Coding4Fun Kinect Gallery
Floating HoloLens Screen
Kinect to a Giant T. rex Skull
Image Recognition, Vuforia and the HoloLens
Holo-UrhoSharp
UrhoSharp and ARKit? Yep!
Kinect to Gestures with Project Prague
Kinect to Music
Kinect to EZ-Robots
Mixed Reality Lunar Module
HoloLens UE4 Template 1.0
UrhoSharp for HoloLens Project Templates
Kinect to Driver4VR
