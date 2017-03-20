Dialing Visual Studio
Description
Mads Kristensen decided to marry a couple of his favorite things, Visual Studio and his shiny new Surface Dial!
Surface Dial Tools for Visual Studio
"Adds features to Visual Studio specific to the Surface Dial. You don't need a Surface Book or Surface Studio to take advantage of the Surface Dial.
...
See the change log for changes and road map.
Features
- Status bar indicator
- Scrolling
- Zooming
- Navigation
- Debugging
- Errors
- Editor shifters
- Bookmarks
And as always, it's open source, https://github.com/madskristensen/DialToolsForVS
