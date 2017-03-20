Sign in to queue
Dialing Visual Studio

Description

Mads Kristensen decided to marry a couple of his favorite things, Visual Studio and his shiny new Surface Dial!

Surface Dial Tools for Visual Studio

"Adds features to Visual Studio specific to the Surface Dial. You don't need a Surface Book or Surface Studio to take advantage of the Surface Dial.

...

See the change log for changes and road map.

Features

  • Status bar indicator
  • Scrolling
  • Zooming
  • Navigation
  • Debugging
  • Errors
  • Editor shifters
  • Bookmarks

dial-animation

..." [Click through for the download and all the details]

And as always, it's open source, https://github.com/madskristensen/DialToolsForVS



