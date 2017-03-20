Dialing Visual Studio

Mads Kristensen decided to marry a couple of his favorite things, Visual Studio and his shiny new Surface Dial!

"Adds features to Visual Studio specific to the Surface Dial. You don't need a Surface Book or Surface Studio to take advantage of the Surface Dial. ... See the change log for changes and road map. Features Status bar indicator

Scrolling

Zooming

Navigation

Debugging

Errors

Editor shifters

Bookmarks ..." [Click through for the download and all the details]

And as always, it's open source, https://github.com/madskristensen/DialToolsForVS

