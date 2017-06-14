From 0 to 100 with this ASP.NET Core/AngularX Project Template

If you've been following this blog for any length of time, you'll know that Project Templates are one of my favorite things to blog about.

For web templates, it's hard to find one that is complete, that covers database, front end scripting, authentication, script management and all that. That's why when I saw today's project I had to share it with you...

Today's Web Wednesday post is a great ASP/NET Core Project Template, one that seems like a soup to nuts, very complete template.

This application consists of: Template pages using Angular4 and TypeScript

RESTful API Backend using ASP.NET Core MVC Web API

Database using Entity Framework Core

Authentication based on OpenID Connect

API Documentation using Swagger

Webpack2 for managing client-side libraries

Theming using Bootstrap You get the benefits of: A complete backend and frontend project structure to build on, with login, user and permission-based role management already integrated

Data Access Layer built with the Repository and Unit of Work Pattern

Code First Database

A RESTful API Design

Angular Directives Quidance

Angular Pipes Quidance

Angular Animations Quidance

Angular Services

Dialog and Notification Services

Configuration Page and Configuration Service

Integrated Internationaliztion

Theming with SASS

Ready-to-use email API

Handling Access and Refresh Tokens with WebStorage (Bearer authentication) - No Cookies

Jquery Integration (Ability to use standard Jquery libraries)

CRUD APIs Installation ... [Click through for the rest]

