From 0 to 100 with this ASP.NET Core/AngularX Project Template
Description
If you've been following this blog for any length of time, you'll know that Project Templates are one of my favorite things to blog about.
For web templates, it's hard to find one that is complete, that covers database, front end scripting, authentication, script management and all that. That's why when I saw today's project I had to share it with you...
Today's Web Wednesday post is a great ASP/NET Core Project Template, one that seems like a soup to nuts, very complete template.
QuickApp - ASP.NET Core/AngularX Project Template
This application consists of:
- Template pages using Angular4 and TypeScript
- RESTful API Backend using ASP.NET Core MVC Web API
- Database using Entity Framework Core
- Authentication based on OpenID Connect
- API Documentation using Swagger
- Webpack2 for managing client-side libraries
- Theming using Bootstrap
You get the benefits of:
- A complete backend and frontend project structure to build on, with login, user and permission-based role management already integrated
- Data Access Layer built with the Repository and Unit of Work Pattern
- Code First Database
- A RESTful API Design
- Angular Directives Quidance
- Angular Pipes Quidance
- Angular Animations Quidance
- Angular Services
- Dialog and Notification Services
- Configuration Page and Configuration Service
- Integrated Internationaliztion
- Theming with SASS
- Ready-to-use email API
- Handling Access and Refresh Tokens with WebStorage (Bearer authentication) - No Cookies
- Jquery Integration (Ability to use standard Jquery libraries)
- CRUD APIs
Installation
Follow @CH9
Follow @coding4fun
Follow @gduncan411