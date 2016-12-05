Get 19 VS 2017 Web Extensions with Just One Install
Description
Mr. Visual Studio Extension Man, Mads Kristensen, is back with a huge Web Extension pack for the recently released Visual Studio 2017. While we highlighted his Web Extension Pack last year, Mads Mad Web Extension Pack, this time, he's out down himself, packing up 19 (and counting) must have web extensions for Visual Studio 2017.
Web Extension Pack 2017
"A Visual Studio extension that installs a short list of highly valuable extensions targeted web development.
See the change log for changes and road map.
Extensions
After installing the Web Extension Pack and restarting Visual Studio, the following extensions will be installed:
- Add New File
- Browser Reload on Save
- Browser Sync
- Bundler & Minifier
- CSS Tools
- Editor Enhancements
- File Icons
- File Nesting
- HTML Snippet Pack
- HTML Tools
- Image Sprites
- Image Optimizer
- JavaScript Snippet Pack
- Markdown Editor
- Open Command Line
- Package Installer
- Syntax Highlighting Pack
- Web Accessibility Checker
- Web Compiler
If you already have one or more of these extensions installed, Web Extension Pack will not re-install them. It will simply just skip them.
Honorable mentions
These extensions are not included, but they are likely to be of interest. ..."
Would you like to see more about these extensions? Hear Mads talk about them? See Mads, and the extensions, in action?
Mads Kristensen Extensions
In this episode, Robert is joined by Mads Kristensen, who shows us another batch of extensions he has written, all designed to boost developer productivity. Mads shows:
...
Follow @CH9
Follow @coding4fun
Follow @gduncan411
More episodes in this series
Surfacing Development with the Surface Dial
Related episodes
Guarding the code with Package Security Alerts and Roslyn Security Guard
JavaScript Snips and Open Bin
VS Macro Magic How To
Dial into Debugging with the Surface Dial
Two Hot Visual Studio Extensions, Hot Keys and Hot Commands
Coloring VS Instances with SolutionColor
Visual Studio 2017 Extensions Update
Extending Visual Studio with menus, menus, menus and toolbars...
Shortcut to Shortcuts
A Look Behind Code Snippet Studio
The Discussion
-
Video is not fully visible.
-
@Maharaj: Thanks... Fixed
-
I could NOT hit full screen on the video and expand it, NOR the slider control to drag to specific time is unavailable. Is this how channel 9 standards when you upload video went down?
-
@steifert: Good point and something I'll report.
The issue is due to video being embedded in the page (i.e. out of context from its original page/location). If you click through to the original post, Mads Kristensen Extensions, you'll get the full video functionality.