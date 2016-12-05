Sign in to queue
Get 19 VS 2017 Web Extensions with Just One Install

Description

Mr. Visual Studio Extension Man, Mads Kristensen, is back with a huge Web Extension pack for the recently released Visual Studio 2017. While we highlighted his Web Extension Pack last year, Mads Mad Web Extension Pack, this time, he's out down himself, packing up 19 (and counting) must have web extensions for Visual Studio 2017.

Web Extension Pack 2017

"A Visual Studio extension that installs a short list of highly valuable extensions targeted web development.

See the change log for changes and road map.

Extensions

After installing the Web Extension Pack and restarting Visual Studio, the following extensions will be installed:

If you already have one or more of these extensions installed, Web Extension Pack will not re-install them. It will simply just skip them.

Honorable mentions

These extensions are not included, but they are likely to be of interest. ..."

[Click through to download it]

Would you like to see more about these extensions? Hear Mads talk about them? See Mads, and the extensions, in action?

Mads Kristensen Extensions

In this episode, Robert is joined by Mads Kristensen, who shows us another batch of extensions he has written, all designed to boost developer productivity. Mads shows:

...



