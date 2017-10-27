Get the Azure IoT Developer Kit Now...

Azure IoT seems to be this month's theme, doesn't it? Well then we might as well close out the month with highlighting a post from Chris Pietschmann...

The Azure IoT Developer Kit (AZ3166) is a really amazing little IoT (Internet of Things) prototyping board with lots of sensors, buttons, OLED display, Wifi, and other things all built in! This is the official Azure IoT Dev Kit from Microsoft, and is manufactured in partnership with MXChip. There are a few 3rd parties that have been selling these boards since the pre-orders started, however, you can now purchase the Azure IoT Developer Kit (AZ3166) on Amazon, and get FREE Shipping

At the time of writing this, the AZ3166 Azure IoT Dev Kit board is being sold on Amazon for $39.00 USD with FREE Shipping by Plugable Technologies. I don’t know if any other resellers are planning on offering this for sale on Amazon, or how much supply Plugable has, so you might want to act fast. Otherwise, if you order from the other 3rd party resellers, you will be paying somewhere in between $5 and $10 USD for shipping to the USA.

If you haven’t seen much information about this amazing board yet, please click on the following links to read up on lots of information that I’ve been posting on Build Azure.

