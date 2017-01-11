Get .NET Gaming on with .GAME Show!

We love .NET. We love games. We love writing games with .NET.

Do you?

If so, you’re going to want to check out the new .GAME show here on Channel 9!

“.GAME is a show dedicated to game development with a primary focus on .NET technology. The episodes will focus on tutorials, tips and tricks and interviews. All tutorial project files can be found on the .GAME GitHub repository. Have a topic you'd like to see covered? Great! You can request a topic by opening an issue on the GitHub repository or by emailing dotgame@microsoft.com. General feedback can also be directed to dotgame@microsoft.com. …”

See more? Check out the first episode, Introduction to .GAME

Watch and get your .NET gaming on! (Now… No, I’m not kidding, go watch the episodes now!… You’re still here? [sigh] ;)

