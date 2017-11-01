Happy 9th, Small Basic!
Small Basic, one of our favorite learning environments, hit a great milestone last week.
How can you tell it's one of our favorites? Just check out the number of times we've posted on it... :)
- Starting up the Summer with a little Small Basic
- Small Basic Gets a Not So Small Update... v1.1
- Kinect to Small Basic
- Simulations, Emulators, Virtual Reality and Small Basic v1.2
- There's nothing basic about Lego Mindstorm EV3 Basic
- Small Basic Pi
- Big or Small, Every Girl Can Code with Help from Small Basic
- Kinect Motion Recorder, Small Basic Style
- Learning Small Basic Links
- Small Basic is Now Available in the Windows Store
- Up Level Your Small Basic to Visual Studio
So, Happy 9th Birthday Small Basic!
9th Anniversary of Small Basic
Today is the special day for Microsoft Small Basic.
Happy Birthday Small Basic!!
This program ID is SFF730-1.
...
