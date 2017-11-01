Coding4Fun Blog

Happy 9th, Small Basic!

Description

Small Basic, one of our favorite learning environments, hit a great milestone last week.

How can you tell it's one of our favorites? Just check out the number of times we've posted on it... :)

So, Happy 9th Birthday Small Basic!

9th Anniversary of Small Basic

Today is the special day for Microsoft Small Basic.

Happy Birthday Small Basic!!

image

This program ID is SFF730-1.

...



