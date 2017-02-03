(Hello [Educators, Teachers and Learners] World)

Today's Hardware Friday post comes to us via the team at Raspberry PI, and while it might feel like every Friday post is a PI post, I couldn't pass this one up. Help teachers and educators introduce our young to the joy of IoT? Oh yeah, no way was I passing that up!

"The new computing and digital making magazine for educators Get the first issue today! Hello World is a new 100-page magazine dedicated to helping educators bring computing and digital making to young people all over the world. Written by educators, for educators, Hello World is the perfect platform for the community to inspire ideas, share experiences, and learn from each other. The magazine, published three times per year, is available entirely free as a Creative Commons PDF download. You can also buy the magazine in print, or subscribe for a year. Thanks to the generous support of our sponsors, Hello World is available in print, free of charge, for UK-based educators." [Click through to download it for free now]

Check out the contents!

What is it?

Leaning? Teaching? Just interested? Head over and get it now... https://www.raspberrypi.org/helloworld

