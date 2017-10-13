Join the Journey from Device to Action at the IoT Virtual Bootcamp

IoT, IoT, IoT... Seems that's all we blog about here.

Why? Because IoT is fun! It's cool! It's the new shiny! The best part is that it reaches from hobbyist to professional.

Wait, what? You're still trying to grok IoT? You're trying to figure out how you can use it in your business or organization? Or even how to get started?

Well have I got the bootcamp for you!

IoT Virtual Bootcamp

You already know how IoT will impact billions of devices, generating enormous economic opportunities. But do you actually know - HOW you or your organization will benefit from it? Do you understand WHAT business value this can accrue for your industry? Do you know WHICH tools and resources can be used to make it real? Join the industry's top Virtual Bootcamp for Internet of Things (IoT) and learn from experts, on how to create enterprise-grade IoT solutions starting from a basic device and make it smarter with the power of the Cloud. Hear LIVE from IoT Experts at Microsoft and rest of the industry experts who have done these multiple times across industries. And no, this is not all talking, this is rolling-up-the-sleeves and creating an IoT solution(s) with hundreds of other commercial makers in the (virtual) room. For more information, click to view: Detailed Agenda FAQ Prerequisites / TO-DO’s – READ THIS CAREFULLY to make sure you have the correct hardware and software to get REAL value from the IoT Bootcamp. Depending on what you may already have this will require $0 - $400 (USD) for the three days. Also plan for 3-4 weeks for shipping and setup time before the first Q&A call on 10/26/2017. Check back here for updates. Click this link to order the hardware kit from Adafruit Presenters: Limor Fried , CEO, Adafruit Industries

, CEO, Adafruit Industries Eben Upton , Founder, Raspberry PI

, Founder, Raspberry PI Kent Stroker , Senior Consultant – IoT, Global, Microsoft

, Senior Consultant – IoT, Global, Microsoft Maarten Struys , IoT Design In Strategist, Microsoft Netherlands

, IoT Design In Strategist, Microsoft Netherlands Adam Benzion , CEO, Hackster.io

, CEO, Hackster.io Rajat Bawa, Sr. Regional Marketing Manager - IoT, Microsoft Americas Remember this is a series – Registration in 3 easy steps: ... [Click through to register]

