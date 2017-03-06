Launch is a Go!

Tomorrow is the big day for Visual Studio 2017. And not only do we get our hands on the bits, there's a two day launch event as well! Keynotes, technical sessions with the Visual Studio engineers and a full day of training too!

"We’re excited to announce that Visual Studio 2017 will be available for download on Tuesday, March 7, 2017! Join us online for a two-day virtual event celebrating 20 years of Visual Studio and our latest release. On March 7, watch our live stream with Julia Liuson, Brian Harry, Miguel de Icaza, and Scott Hanselman as they share the newest innovations in Visual Studio, .NET, Xamarin, Azure, and more. After the keynote, Microsoft engineers will lead interactive technical demo sessions to help you get the most out of Visual Studio 2017 and the rest of our tools and platform. On March 8, we’ll help you get productive even faster by hosting a full day of live interactive trainings. Make sure to Save the Date for both days and sign up for the March 8 training now. ..." [https://launch.visualstudio.com/]

"Excited about the online Visual Studio Launch on March 7? Come back on March 8, and dive even deeper! Get free and in-depth interactive training, covering both application and web development topics. Learn from some of our best instructors, coming together from Xamarin University, Microsoft Virtual Academy, LinkedIn Learning, Treehouse, MVPs, and Microsoft engineering product teams. Find out what’s new in Visual Studio 2017 for Android, iOS, and Windows developers. Get an introduction to new capabilities in the Xamarin platform, and then explore Xamarin Inspector, workbooks, and Xamarin Test Recorder. Plus, get the details on Windows Desktop Bridge, XAML enhancements for Windows 10 UWP apps, and how to expand your mobile apps with Microsoft Graph. Be sure to tune in! Application Developers: 8–9am “Building native iOS, Android, and Windows apps in C# with Visual Studio”

9–10am “Visualize and debug your live application with Xamarin Inspector and Workbooks”

10–11am “Analyze and optimize your mobile application with the Visual Studio and Xamarin Profilers”

11am–12pm “Create and deploy automated UI tests with Xamarin Test Recorder”

12–1pm “Bring your PC software to the Windows Store with the Desktop Bridge”

1–2pm “Enhance the UX in your Windows 10 app using new effects, animation, and controls from XAML and the Visual Layer”

2–3pm “Building organization apps for iOS, Android, Windows, and the web using Microsoft Graph” ..." [Click through to register]

"Excited about the online Visual Studio Launch on March 7? Come back on March 8, and dive even deeper! Get free and in-depth interactive training, covering both application and web development topics. Learn from some of our best instructors, coming together from Xamarin University, Microsoft Virtual Academy, LinkedIn Learning, Treehouse, MVPs, and Microsoft engineering product teams. Find out what's new in Visual Studio 2017 for web developers. Get an introduction to the latest in the IDE, and then explore topics like ASP.NET Core, TypeScript, Angular 2.x development, Microsoft Bots Framework, extending Microsoft Teams, DevOps with Azure (CI/CD), and Entity Framework, along with how to add DocumentBD NoSQL database to your next web project. Be sure to tune in! 8–9am "What's new for developers in Visual Studio 2017"

9–10am “Getting Started with ASP.NET Core in Visual Studio 2017”

10–11am “Exploring and migrating to TypeScript”

11am–12pm “Building web apps powered by Angular 2.x using Visual Studio 2017”

12–1pm “Create awesome bots, connectors, and tabs in Microsoft Teams”

1–2pm “DevOps from the Azure Portal”

2–3pm “Top 10 Entity Framework features every developer should know”

3–4pm “Getting started with DocumentDB, plus demos with .NET & Node.js” ..." [Click through to register]

