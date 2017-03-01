Learning Small Basic Links

Sign in to queue
Small Basic is one of our favorite learner languages and the things that can be made with it is rather astounding. Pretty much imagine it and you can build it...

Ed Price (aka Ninja Ed and dare I say Mr Small Basic) recently provided a great list of Small Basic learning resources, that and a very cool bitmap... :)

Learn Small Basic

image

"Are you ready to keep learning about Small Basic?

Here are lots of options!

  1. Small Basic Teaching Curriculum – Follow along with these lessons!
  2. Small Basic Getting Started Guide
  3. Small Basic: Reference Documentation
  4. Small Basic Wiki Portal – Find 100+ articles about Small Basic!

Basic Info:

  1. ...

Curriculum Books:

  1. ...

Individual Tutorials:

  1. ...

Have a Small and Basic day!"

... [Click through for all the links]



