.NET Core Pi

Found today's post via the one and only Paul Thurrott's post, .NET Core Comes Quietly to Raspberry Pi and had to share it with you.

I mean talk about the cross-platform promise of .NET Core coming true!

NOTE: This is still work in progress...

Arm32 support for .NET Core is still being brought up but there are now daily runtime builds that are ready to use. There is no SDK that runs on ARM32 yet but you can publish an application that will on a Raspberry Pi. These steps have been tested on both a Pi 2 and Pi 3 on Linux and Windows. Creating an app: Install .NET Core 2.0 SDK into a supported developer configuration.

From the terminal/commandline create a folder named helloworld and go into it.

Run dotnet new console -n helloworld .

. ... Getting the app to run on the Pi. Linux (Ubuntu) Install Ubuntu 14.04 or 16.04 on your Pi.

Install the prereq packages for .NET Core.

Copy your app to the Raspberry Pi and execute run ./helloworld to see Hello World! from .NET Core running on your Pi! Note: While it is possible to build the product on the Pi, it isn't easy today and it's slow. We are working on making it very easy to do. Win10 IoT Core Install Windows 10 IoT Core on your Pi.

Copy your app to the Raspberry Pi and execute run helloworld.exe to see Hello World! from .NET Core running on your Pi

