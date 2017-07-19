Oh Babylon...js v3!

One of the coolest JavaScript libraries, which is also one of our favorites, just released a major new up, one that will make your next 3D page SO much easy to create, with faster performance and generally just awesome...

Babylon.js is an open source framework that allows you to create stunning 3D experiences in your browser. Built with simplicity and performance in mind, it is the engine that fuels the Remix3D site or the Xbox Design Lab.

Today, I’m thrilled to announce the availability of Babylon.js’s biggest version ever: Babylon.js v3.0. This version is packed with incredible features, but before listing some of them, I want to thank the awesome community behind this release. I’m humbled by the number of external contributors (120+) who dedicated their time to help build this great framework. They have made possible this 46th release of Babylon.js.

Support for WebGL 2...

Support for WebVR 1.1...

Support for glTF 2.0...

Improved physically based rendering (PBR)...

Introducing Babylon.GUI

The Babylon.js GUI library is an extension you can use to generate interactive user interface. It relies on hardware acceleration to produce a fast and light way to deal with user interaction.

The Babylon.GUI extension can be helpful with VR scenarios when you cannot display HTML elements. It can also be used to project your UI in 3D. In this case, the UI will be textured on a 3D object but will remain functional.

Support for morph targets...

Support for live textures using WebCam...

Developer story

The playground is a central tool for Babylon.js where you can learn by experimenting with live coding editor. Using the code panel on the left, you can discover at your pace the features of Babylon.js, thanks to our integrated code completion helper:

With more than 150,000 samples in the playground, we were sitting on top of an immense knowledge base for developers.

Therefore, we added the playground search section to our documentation to let you search for live code samples (either using sample title, description, tags or code):

...

We really hope you will find this new version useful and exciting. If you want to know more or just want to experiment with our latest demo, please visit www.babylonjs.com.

If you would like to contribute, please join us on GitHub!

[Click through to read the post]