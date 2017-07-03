"Open In.." About Everything...

Today's extensions are pretty unique, are a growing collection, and do something that seems simple, but can save you a good bit of time, over time.

Greg Trevellick has been knocking out these Visual Studio Extensions, Extensions that will put some of your favorite tools just a couple clicks away. Check out all these "Open In" Extensions!

Let's look at one of them...

Open multiple files simultaneously in paint.net directly from Visual Studio's Code Editor window and / or Solution Explorer.

And best of all, all of the "Launcher" extensions are open source!

