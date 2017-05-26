OpenZWave for UWP and .NET

Morten Nielsen posted some good news recently, which we're very happy to highlight!

We first blogged about his OpenZWave work a few months ago, Opening UWP to OpenZWave.

Recently he posted that there's now an "Official" OpenZWave UWP and .NET Library (and it happens to be his! :)

"As a follow-up to my recent OpenZWave blogpost ( http://www.sharpgis.net/post/2017/01/20/Using-OpenZWave-in-UWP-apps ), a few things has happened since. First of all I’ve worked closely with the OpenZWave team, and we agreed to consolidate efforts. My library is now the official OpenZWave library for .NET and UWP, and has been moved out under the OpenZWave organization on GitHub: At the same time the older .NET library has been removed from the main OpenZWave repository, so they can focus on the native parts of the library, and I’ve taken over the .NET effort. To successfully support UWP and .NET, I wanted to achieve as close code compatibility as possible, and for maintainability also reuse as much C++ code as possible... ... However because of the many small breaking changes, the nuget package needs a major version increase. I’ve just released the v2.0.0-beta1 package for you to start using. The API is release quality though, and should be very close to a final release. If you’ve done any OpenZWave dev, I encourage you to try it out and provide feedback. Read the WIKI to see how to get started: https://github.com/OpenZWave/openzwave-dotnet-uwp/wiki ... [Click through for read the post]

Check out the source here;

An Open-ZWave wrapper for use with .NET or UWP apps. This library was based on the OpenZWave .NET Library, but refactored to greatly simplify its use, as well as adding UWP Support. [Repo]

