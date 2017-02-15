Power Up Your UWP Projects with OSS Telerik UI for UWP Controls

Looking for some great UWP controls for your next project? Some LOB (Line Of Business) controls like charts, grids, gauges, radial menus and more? Want it cheap? Don't mind not having access to "Commercial support?" Oh, and you want the source too?

Last week, Telerik announced exactly what you are looking for...

Telerik UI for UWP is now open source. Learn what that means for you, for our customers and for the future of .NET development on Windows 10. We are happy to announce that Telerik UI for Universal Windows Platform by Progress is now free and open-source. Yes, you read that correctly! Telerik UI for UWP is now open sourced under the Apache Software License (ASLv2) and is available for download for FREE. The UI for UWP repo on GitHub is now available to the public. What is UI for UWP? UI for UWP is a suite of 20+ UI controls for developers building UWP applications. It includes a wide range of controls for various application scenarios, including data management, scheduling, layout, editing, navigation, data/geo visualization, and interactivity. Some of the most popular controls in UI for UWP are the Grid, Chart, DataForm and ListView, which are used in the majority of line-of-business applications. These controls allow developers to build highly-performant applications for all Windows 10 devices—desktop, tablets and phones, as well as for IoT, Xbox and VR devices. Make sure to check the full list of available controls in the package. Why would we do this? We have long believed—no—we know, that the Microsoft stack is the most productive developer platform on the planet. After a decade of making some of the most downloaded Visual Studio extensions and .NET controls ever, we have an unparalleled respect for what Microsoft has done for developers all over the world. ... [Click through to read the entire post]

Check out the GitHub repo;

Wanting to see the source myself, I quickly cloned it. Compiled the first time, with no problems... :)

Here's a snap of the Solution...

Not only awesome controls, but cool source too. That's a deal!

