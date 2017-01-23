Productivity Power [Tools] Pack 2017 Now Available!
I don't know about you, but one of the very first things I install for Visual Studio is the Productivity Power Tools. Not having a version that was compatible with VS 2017 was real bummer.
Well, as of Friday, it's bummer no more!
Not only is the do we have the tools, they have been repackaged as individual extensions too. Get one or two or get the entire pack, it's all up to you.
Here's the scoop from the Marketplace;
Productivity Power Pack 2017
"The PPP is an extension bundle installer that will install each of the individual components of Productivity Power Tools 2017
It runs in the background and will detect any uninstalled extensions, then download and install them.
There is a switch in the Tools menu to "Reset Productivity Power Pack...".
The following components will be installed:
- Align Assignments
- Copy As Html
- Ctrl+Click GoTo Definition
- Custom Document Well
- Double-Click Maximize
- Editor Guidelines
- Fix Mixed Tabs
- Match Margin
- Middle-Click Scroll
- Peek Help
- Quick Launch Tasks
- Solution Error Visualizer
- Power Commands for Visual Studio
- Shrink Empty Lines
- Time Stamp Margin
- PPT Options Page
Oh yeah, you know the source is available too, right? https://github.com/Microsoft/VS-PPT :)
