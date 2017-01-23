Productivity Power [Tools] Pack 2017 Now Available!

I don't know about you, but one of the very first things I install for Visual Studio is the Productivity Power Tools. Not having a version that was compatible with VS 2017 was real bummer.

Well, as of Friday, it's bummer no more!

Not only is the do we have the tools, they have been repackaged as individual extensions too. Get one or two or get the entire pack, it's all up to you.

Here's the scoop from the Marketplace;

Oh yeah, you know the source is available too, right? https://github.com/Microsoft/VS-PPT :)

Follow @CH9

Follow @coding4fun

Follow @gduncan411