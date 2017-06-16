Raspberry Pi Online Simulator and Azure IoT

Think you need a physical device to get started with Azure IoT development?

Nope!

Here is a cool tutorial on how you can use a web based Raspberry Pi online simulator to connect to the Azure IoT Hub...

In this tutorial, you begin by learning the basics of working with Raspberry Pi online simulator. You then learn how to seamlessly connect the Pi simulator to the cloud by using Azure IoT Hub. What you do Learn the basics of Raspberry Pi online simulator.

Create an IoT hub.

Register a device for Pi in your IoT hub.

Run a sample application on Pi to send simulated sensor data to your IoT hub.+ Connect simulated Raspberry Pi to an IoT hub that you create. Then you run a sample application with the simulator to generate sensor data. Finally, you send the sensor data to your IoT hub.+ What you learn How to create an Azure IoT hub and get your new device connection string.

How to work with Raspberry Pi online simulator.

How to send sensor data to your IoT hub.+ Overview of Raspberry Pi web simulator Create an IoT hub In the Azure portal, click New > Internet of Things > IoT Hub. ... Register a device in the IoT hub for the your device In the Azure portal, open your IoT hub. Click Device Explorer. ... Run a sample application on Pi web simulator In coding area, make sure you are working on the default sample application. Replace the placeholder in Line 15 with the Azure IoT hub device connection string. ... Next steps You’ve run a sample application to collect sensor data and send it to your IoT hub.+ To continue getting started with IoT Hub and to explore other IoT scenarios, see: ... [Click through for the entire doc]

Hat tip to

