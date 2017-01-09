Sign in to queue
Description

Josef Pihrt, whom whos projects we’ve highlighted a few times (Roslyn Tools, Analyzers, Refactorings and source..., The Essential C# Snippet Source..., Snippetica, 1,581 Snippets and Counting...) has updated his awesome Roslynator and Roslynator Refactorings for Visual Studio 2017 (More VS 2017 information here, Visual Studio Downloads, download it directly, Visual Studio 2017 RC)

Roslynator 2017

 

“Introduction

A collection of 110+ analyzers and 160+ refactorings for C#, powered by Roslyn.

Links

List of Analyzers
  • RCS1001 - Add braces.
  • RCS1002 - Remove braces.
  • RCS1003 - Add braces to if-else.
  • RCS1004 - Remove braces from if-else.
  • RCS1005 - Simplify nested using statement.
  • RCS1006 - Merge else clause with nested if statement.
  • RCS1007 - Avoid embedded statement.
  • RCS1008 - Use explicit type instead of 'var' (when the type is not obvious).
  • RCS1009 - Use explicit type instead of 'var' (foreach variable).
  • RCS1010 - Use 'var' instead of explicit type (when the type is obvious).
  • RCS1012 - Use explicit type instead of 'var' (even if the type is obvious).
  • RCS1013 - Use predefined type.
  • RCS1014 - Avoid implicitly-typed array.
  • RCS1015 - Use nameof operator.
  • RCS1016 - Use expression-bodied member.
  • RCS1017 - Avoid multiline expression body.
  • RCS1018 - Add default access modifier.
  • RCS1019 - Reorder modifiers.
  • RCS1020 - Simplify Nullable<T> to T?.
  • RCS1021 - Simplify lambda expression.
  • RCS1022 - Simplify lambda expression parameter list.
  • RCS1023 - Format empty block.
  • RCS1024 - Format accessor list.
  • RCS1025 - Format each enum member on a separate line.
  • RCS1026 - Format each statement on a separate line.
  • RCS1027 - Format embedded statement on a separate line.
  • RCS1028 - Format switch section's statement on a separate line.
  • RCS1029 - Format binary operator on next line.
  • RCS1030 - Add empty line after embedded statement.
  • RCS1031 - Remove redundant braces.
  • RCS1032 - Remove redundant parentheses.
  • RCS1033 - Remove redundant boolean literal.
  • RCS1034 - Remove redundant sealed modifier.
  • RCS1035 - Remove redundant comma in initializer.
  • RCS1036 - Remove redundant empty line.
  • RCS1037 - Remove trailing white-space.
  • RCS1038 - Remove empty statement.
  • RCS1039 - Remove empty attribute argument list.
  • RCS1040 - Remove empty else clause.
  • RCS1041 - Remove empty initializer.
  • RCS1042 - Remove enum default underlying type.
  • RCS1043 - Remove partial modifier from type with a single part.
  • RCS1044 - Remove original exception from throw statement.
  • RCS1045 - Rename private field according to camel case with underscore.
  • RCS1046 - Asynchronous method name should end with 'Async'.
  • RCS1047 - Non-asynchronous method name should not end with 'Async'.
  • RCS1048 - Replace anonymous method with lambda expression.
  • RCS1049 - Simplify boolean comparison.
  • RCS1050 - Add constructor argument list.
  • RCS1051 - Parenthesize condition in conditional expression.
  • RCS1052 - Declare each attribute separately.
  • RCS1054 - Merge local declaration with return statement.
  • RCS1055 - Avoid semicolon at the end of declaration.
  • RCS1056 - Avoid usage of using alias directive.
  • RCS1057 - Add empty line between declarations.
  • RCS1058 - Use compound assignment.
  • RCS1059 - Avoid locking on publicly accessible instance.
  • RCS1060 - Declare each type in separate file.
  • RCS1061 - Merge if statement with nested if statement.
  • RCS1062 - Avoid interpolated string with no interpolation.
  • RCS1063 - Avoid usage of do statement to create an infinite loop.
  • RCS1064 - Avoid usage of for statement to create an infinite loop.
  • RCS1065 - Avoid usage of while statement to create an inifinite loop.
  • RCS1066 - Remove empty finally clause.
  • RCS1067 - Remove empty argument list.
  • RCS1068 - Simplify logical not expression.
  • RCS1069 - Remove unnecessary case label.
  • RCS1070 - Remove redundant default switch section.
  • RCS1071 - Remove redundant base constructor call.
  • RCS1072 - Remove empty namespace declaration.
  • RCS1073 - Replace if statement with return statement.
  • RCS1074 - Remove redundant constructor.
  • RCS1075 - Avoid empty catch clause that catches System.Exception.
  • RCS1076 - Format declaration braces.
  • RCS1077 - Simplify LINQ method chain.
  • RCS1078 - Replace string.Empty with "".
  • RCS1079 - Throwing of new NotImplementedException.
  • RCS1080 - Replace 'Any' method with 'Count' or 'Length' property.
  • RCS1081 - Split variable declaration.
  • RCS1082 - Replace 'Count' method with 'Count' or 'Length' property.
  • RCS1083 - Replace 'Count' method with 'Any' method.
  • RCS1084 - Replace conditional expression with coalesce expression.
  • RCS1085 - Replace property with auto-implemented property.
  • RCS1086 - Use linefeed as newline.
  • RCS1087 - Use carriage return + linefeed as newline.
  • RCS1088 - Avoid usage of tab.
  • RCS1089 - Use postfix unary operator instead of assignment.
  • RCS1090 - Call 'ConfigureAwait(false)'.
  • RCS1091 - Remove empty region.
  • RCS1092 - Add empty line after last statement in do statement.
  • RCS1093 - Remove file with no code.
  • RCS1094 - Declare using directive on top level.
  • RCS1095 - Use C# 6.0 dictionary initializer.
  • RCS1096 - Use bitwise operation instead of 'HasFlag' method.
  • RCS1097 - Remove redundant 'ToString' call.
  • RCS1098 - Avoid 'null' on the left side of a binary expression.
  • RCS1099 - Default label should be last label in switch section.
  • RCS1100 - Format documentation summary on a single line.
  • RCS1101 - Format documentation summary on multiple lines.
  • RCS1102 - Mark class as static.
  • RCS1103 - Replace if statement with assignment.
  • RCS1104 - Simplify conditional expression.
  • RCS1105 - Merge interpolation into interpolated string.
  • RCS1106 - Remove empty destructor.
  • RCS1107 - Remove redundant 'ToCharArray' call.
  • RCS1108 - Add static modifier to all partial class declarations.
  • RCS1109 - Use 'Cast' method instead of 'Select' method.
  • RCS1110 - Declare type inside namespace.
  • RCS1111 - Add braces to switch section with multiple statements.
  • RCS1112 - Combine 'Enumerable.Where' method chain.
  • RCS1113 - Use 'string.IsNullOrEmpty' method.
  • RCS1114 - Remove redundant delegate creation.
List of Refactorings

[Click through download it]

Roslynator Refactorings 2017

 

“Introduction

A collection of 160+ refactorings for C#, powered by Roslyn.

Links

List of Refactorings

[Download it here]

 

Make sure you also check out his other projects;

What? Is the source available? Of course! (and check out how active the repo is ;)

JosefPihrt/Roslynator

image



