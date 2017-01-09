Josef Pihrt, whom whos projects we’ve highlighted a few times (Roslyn Tools, Analyzers, Refactorings and source..., The Essential C# Snippet Source..., Snippetica, 1,581 Snippets and Counting...) has updated his awesome Roslynator and Roslynator Refactorings for Visual Studio 2017 (More VS 2017 information here, Visual Studio Downloads, download it directly, Visual Studio 2017 RC)

Make sure you also check out his other projects;

Roslynator - Extension for Visual Studio 2015 that contains analyzers and refactorings.

Roslynator 2017 - Extension for Visual Studio 2017 that contains analyzers and refactorings.

Roslynator Refactorings - Extension for Visual Studio 2015 that contains only refactorings.

Roslynator Refactorings 2017 - Extension for Visual Studio 2017 that contains only refactorings.

CSharpAnalyzers - NuGet package that contains only analyzers.

What? Is the source available? Of course! (and check out how active the repo is ;)

JosefPihrt/Roslynator

