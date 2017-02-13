Speell Checker for VS 2017
Description
(Yes, I did that on purpose ;)
I don't know about you, but I need all the help I can get with the spelling of my strings in my code. Seems there's always one or two words I butcher...
Eric Woodruff has released an updated version of the Spell Checker extension, which will be a must install for me.
Visual Studio Spell Checker (VS2017 and Later)
"This project is a Visual Studio editor extension that checks the spelling of comments, strings, and plain text as you type or interactively with a tool window. It is based largely on the spell checker extension originally created by Noah Richards, Roman Golovin, and Michael Lehenbauer. This version has been extended as follows:
- It uses NHunSpell to perform the spell checking. As such, custom dictionaries can be added to spell check in different languages. Dictionaries for OpenOffice versions 2, 3, and 4 are supported.
- Added the ability to spell check the inner text of XML elements as well as certain attribute values.
- Added support for replacing all occurrences of a misspelling via the smart tag context menu (hold down the Ctrl key when selecting a replacement word).
- Added an Ignore Once option to the smart tag context menu to ignore a specific instance of a misspelled word.
- Fixed up various issues to skip text that should not be spell checked and to break up text into words correctly when escape sequences are present in the text.
- Added an interactive spell checking tool window to find and fix spelling errors in the current file.
- Added a solution/project spell checking tool window that is capable of spell checking an entire solution, a single project, or any combination of items selected in the Solution Explorer window.
- An option is available to spell check any WPF text box within Visual Studio.
- Some new spell checking options have been added and all of the spell checking options have been exposed and can be configured. Configurable options include:
- Specify one or more dictionary languages to use for spell checking. The package comes with several dictionaries for various languages.
- Specify additional folders to search for custom dictionaries or user dictionaries.
- Enable or disable spell checking as you type.
- Ignore words with digits, in all uppercase, and/or in mixed case.
- Ignore .NET and C-style format string specifiers.
- Ignore words that look like filenames and e-mail addresses.
- Ignore words that look like XML elements in spell checked text.
- Treat underscores as separators.
- Various options for excluding specific elements of C# source code files from being spell checked.
- Exclude files from spell checking by filename extension.
- Specify a list of XML elements in which the content should be ignored when spell checking XML files.
- Specify a list of XML attributes for which the value should be spell checked when spell checking XML files.
- Specify additional folders to search for dictionaries.
- Determine localized resource file language from the filename.
- Configurations can be specified at any level (solution, project, folder, or file). Options can be inherited or overridden.
..." [Click through to download]
The really cool thing is that the source is available too! https://github.com/EWSoftware/VSSpellChecker
