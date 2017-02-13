Sign in to queue
Speell Checker for VS 2017

Description

(Yes, I did that on purpose ;)

I don't know about you, but I need all the help I can get with the spelling of my strings in my code. Seems there's always one or two words I butcher...

Eric Woodruff has released an updated version of the Spell Checker extension, which will be a must install for me.

Visual Studio Spell Checker (VS2017 and Later)

"This project is a Visual Studio editor extension that checks the spelling of comments, strings, and plain text as you type or interactively with a tool window. It is based largely on the spell checker extension originally created by Noah Richards, Roman Golovin, and Michael Lehenbauer. This version has been extended as follows:

  • It uses NHunSpell to perform the spell checking. As such, custom dictionaries can be added to spell check in different languages.  Dictionaries for OpenOffice versions 2, 3, and 4 are supported.
  • Added the ability to spell check the inner text of XML elements as well as certain attribute values.
  • Added support for replacing all occurrences of a misspelling via the smart tag context menu (hold down the Ctrl key when selecting a replacement word).
  • Added an Ignore Once option to the smart tag context menu to ignore a specific instance of a misspelled word.
  • Fixed up various issues to skip text that should not be spell checked and to break up text into words correctly when escape sequences are present in the text.
  • Added an interactive spell checking tool window to find and fix spelling errors in the current file.
  • Added a solution/project spell checking tool window that is capable of spell checking an entire solution, a single project, or any combination of items selected in the Solution Explorer window.
  • An option is available to spell check any WPF text box within Visual Studio.
  • Some new spell checking options have been added and all of the spell checking options have been exposed and can be configured. Configurable options include:
    • Specify one or more dictionary languages to use for spell checking. The package comes with several dictionaries for various languages.
    • Specify additional folders to search for custom dictionaries or user dictionaries.
    • Enable or disable spell checking as you type.
    • Ignore words with digits, in all uppercase, and/or in mixed case.
    • Ignore .NET and C-style format string specifiers. 
    • Ignore words that look like filenames and e-mail addresses.
    • Ignore words that look like XML elements in spell checked text.
    • Treat underscores as separators.
    • Various options for excluding specific elements of C# source code files from being spell checked.
    • Exclude files from spell checking by filename extension.
    • Specify a list of XML elements in which the content should be ignored when spell checking XML files.
    • Specify a list of XML attributes for which the value should be spell checked when spell checking XML files.
    • Specify additional folders to search for dictionaries.
    • Determine localized resource file language from the filename.
    • Configurations can be specified at any level (solution, project, folder, or file).  Options can be inherited or overridden.

..." [Click through to download]

The really cool thing is that the source is available too! https://github.com/EWSoftware/VSSpellChecker



