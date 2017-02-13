Speell Checker for VS 2017

(Yes, I did that on purpose ;)

I don't know about you, but I need all the help I can get with the spelling of my strings in my code. Seems there's always one or two words I butcher...

Eric Woodruff has released an updated version of the Spell Checker extension, which will be a must install for me.

"This project is a Visual Studio editor extension that checks the spelling of comments, strings, and plain text as you type or interactively with a tool window. It is based largely on the spell checker extension originally created by Noah Richards, Roman Golovin, and Michael Lehenbauer. This version has been extended as follows: It uses NHunSpell to perform the spell checking. As such, custom dictionaries can be added to spell check in different languages. Dictionaries for OpenOffice versions 2, 3, and 4 are supported.

Added the ability to spell check the inner text of XML elements as well as certain attribute values.

Added support for replacing all occurrences of a misspelling via the smart tag context menu (hold down the Ctrl key when selecting a replacement word).

Added an Ignore Once option to the smart tag context menu to ignore a specific instance of a misspelled word.

Fixed up various issues to skip text that should not be spell checked and to break up text into words correctly when escape sequences are present in the text.

Added an interactive spell checking tool window to find and fix spelling errors in the current file.

Added a solution/project spell checking tool window that is capable of spell checking an entire solution, a single project, or any combination of items selected in the Solution Explorer window.

An option is available to spell check any WPF text box within Visual Studio.

Some new spell checking options have been added and all of the spell checking options have been exposed and can be configured. Configurable options include: Specify one or more dictionary languages to use for spell checking. The package comes with several dictionaries for various languages. Specify additional folders to search for custom dictionaries or user dictionaries. Enable or disable spell checking as you type. Ignore words with digits, in all uppercase, and/or in mixed case. Ignore .NET and C-style format string specifiers. Ignore words that look like filenames and e-mail addresses. Ignore words that look like XML elements in spell checked text. Treat underscores as separators. Various options for excluding specific elements of C# source code files from being spell checked. Exclude files from spell checking by filename extension. Specify a list of XML elements in which the content should be ignored when spell checking XML files. Specify a list of XML attributes for which the value should be spell checked when spell checking XML files. Specify additional folders to search for dictionaries. Determine localized resource file language from the filename. Configurations can be specified at any level (solution, project, folder, or file). Options can be inherited or overridden.

The really cool thing is that the source is available too! https://github.com/EWSoftware/VSSpellChecker

