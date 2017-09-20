Super UWP App's with the Super Windows Template Studio

We couldn't have a "Template Week" if we didn't cover the awesome that is the Windows Template Studio!

What? You've never heard of it?

Windows Template Studio is a Visual Studio 2017 Extension that accelerates the creation of new Universal Windows Platform (UWP) apps using a wizard-based experience. The resulting UWP project is well-formed, readable code that incorporates the latest Windows 10 features while implementing proven patterns and best practices. Sprinkled throughout the generated code we have links Docs, Stack Overflow and blogs to provide useful insights. Example scenario: I need an app that uses MVVM, uses master detail, can suspend and resume, settings, maps on one of the pages and will need Azure hub notifications. It will need a background service that does a query every 5 minutes... Select your project type and framework: Select your App pages and features: You are ready!, create your project template and run it.

So what's new with the WTS? v1.3 is!

We’re extremely excited to announce the Windows Template Studio 1.3. In this release, we added in app scheme launch, finalized our work for localization, massive improvements in accessibility and started our work for Visual Basic support. What’s new: For a full list of adjustments in the 1.3 release, head over to WTS’s Github. ... New Feature: Scheme to launch app (aka myAwesomeApp://myDeepLinksIntoMyApp?foo=bar) Template improvements: Default Windows theme support added to template

Files are now UTF-8 with BOM to make sure all cultures are supported

Accessibility support in templates Improvements to the Wizard: Accessibility support in Wizard drastically improved

Lots of under the hood bug fixes and code improvements

All needed parts for localization are built-in now (looks like we missed window to get actual localized files)

Initial VB engine work was added in.

Bug fixes Process improvements: StyleCop enforcements across Template and Wizard code bases

Appveyor added for pull requests to be sure we have proper continuous integration checks

Required work for .NET Foundation How to get the update: There are two paths to update to the newest build. ... What else is cooking for next versions? We love all the community support and participation. In addition, here are just a few of the things we are currently building out that will be in future builds: Fluent Design in the templates

Ink templates

Improved Right-click->add support for existing projects

Localization in the wizard

Visual Basic support

Caliburn.Micro support

Prism support With partnership with the community, we will continue cranking out and iterating new features and functionality. We’re always looking for additional people to help out and if you’re interested, please head to our GitHub at https://aka.ms/wts. If you have an idea or feature request, please make the request!

