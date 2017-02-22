UWP Community Toolkit Gets New Controls, Services and More in 1.3

We've covered the UWP Community Toolkit before, UWP++ with UWP Community Toolkit 1.1 and Do you UWP? Then you'll want this..., but this update it pretty special...

"The UWP Community Toolkit continues to grow at a rapid speed thanks to the ideas and contributions from the community. Over the last period, over 82 percent of the contributions came from the developer community (59 contributors). Thank you!

Today, we are happy to announce the largest update to the toolkit since the launch a few months ago!

You can get started following these steps, or preview the latest features by installing the UWP Community Toolkit Sample App from the Windows Store.

As a reminder, the toolkit can be used in any app (across PC, Xbox One, Mobile, HoloLens and Surface Hub devices) targeting Windows 10 November Update (10.0.10586) or above. The few features that rely on newer OS updates are clearly marked in the documentation and in the Sample App.

Here’s just a summary of what’s new in Version 1.3:

Controls. Several new controls were added in this release, including some very popular requests from the community: WrapPanel. Positions child elements in sequential position from left to right or top to bottom, breaking content to the next line.

TextboxMask and TextBoxRegex (attached properties). Allows setting common or custom masks (like telephone numbers) for input.

SurfaceDialTextboxHelper (attached property). Extends any Textbox control to be controlled directly from a Surface Dial.

MarkdownTextBlock. Embeds and renders in real-time markdown syntax.

TileControl. Enables repeatable tile content.

ScrollHeader. Builds upon FadeHeader and enables Quick Return, Sticky and Fade behaviors.

Expander. Provides an extendable container to show/hide any content by clicking the header.

AdvancedCollectionView: Builds upon CollectionView and easily sorts and filters collections before displaying them.

Loading control. Shows an animation with some content when the user should wait in some tasks of the app. Services OneDrive service. Roam user files through the new OneDrive service with a simplified API model (similar to StorageFolder). The new service makes it easy to authenticate OneDrive users and more in the same consistent way you have come to expect from the toolkit services.

Microsoft Translator Service. Translate text in 60 languages supported by Microsoft Translator Services. The free tier supports up to 2 million requests per month.

We’ve added support for geographical metadata to tweets. Animations Light. Add light effects to your page or controls to draw user attention.

Reorder grid animations (attached property). Add smooth animations when resizing a grid view.

ParallaxService. Allows to create a parallax effect for items contained within an element that scrolls like a ScrollViewer or ListView. Notifications New toast features. Allows group toasts notifications (only available on Creator Update). Accessibility. With the support of the community, we started the journey to add accessibility capabilities to all the controls in the toolkit. You can track progress here. Sample App The Sample App now has embedded documentation (using the new Markdown control).

The Sample App provide pointers to a few external OSS resources, for example, the newly released Windows SDK for Google Analytics.

It is now available for preview on Xbox One. UserVoice The community can now submit and vote for new features on UserVoice.

If you are interested in contributing, please join us on Github!"