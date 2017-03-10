UWP IoT to UWP IoT App Connection

Writing UWP IoT Apps? Want to learn how you can make your apps talk to each other?

Lee Richardson has a great article on just that...

Writing Universal Windows Platform (UWP) apps that rely on inter-process communication is actually easy. Debugging and making them fault-tolerant is the tricky part, but it can be done with the AppServiceConnection for UWP and IoT Apps. Communicating between apps on the Universal Windows Platform (UWP) may seem obscure for desktop, Xbox or HoloLens apps, but it turns out to be extremely useful for Internet of Things (IoT) apps where you are likely to architect your solution into multiple, independent micro-esque services. Unfortunately, app services -- the solution to UWP inter-process communication -- are hard to debug, poorly documented, and tricky to make robust and fault tolerant. Here, I'll provide a relatively hardened solution for communicating between multiple UWP processes. My solution (see Figure 1) and this article are geared toward a Windows IoT platform (for example, Raspberry Pi), but it works fine for desktop UWP apps and probably any other UWP app, as well. ..." [Click through for the entire post, source and more]

