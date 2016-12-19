VS Macro Magic How To

DRY, Don't Repeat Yourself.

As Dev's, we hear that all the time about our code. But what about when using our coding environment?

Why do the same thing, over and over, click, nav, click, copy, click, click, click...?

Don't think there's any other option? Well luckily there is!

Back in May we highlighted the new Visual Studio Marco extension, VS Macros are back!

This month we're going to highlight a post from Iris Classon, where she shows us just how easy it is to use them....

"I was asked for a simple example showing how to use/get started with the Macros for Visual Studio extension I mentioned a efw days ago on Twitter. Here is a simple ‘get-started’ I threw together today. I’ll expand this post later with a better example, as well as a video. Some of the features: Record and playback active document operations and Visual Studio IDE commands

Playback multiple times

Manage and persist macros with a Macro Explorer

Assign keyboard bindings to any macro

Macro editing in Visual Studio with DTE IntelliSense

Sample macros Once installed the extension can be foun in the Tools menu, and there is also a window you can choose to add to your workspace (Macro explorer). A macro I made for fun is one that converts camel case properties to Pascal case. This is very handy if you use the feature I discussed in the previous post and don’t have Resharper (the feature I’m talking about is the paste JSON as classes feature in Visual Studio). I’m sure somebody is going to tell me that this is already integrated in Visual Studio somehow Step by step ..." [Click through to see the steps and the results]

