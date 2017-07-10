Visual Studio 2017 Refactoring Essentials
Description
Refactoring Essentials, one of our favorite, favorite refactoring and analyzer extensions now (well, as of a few months ago) a Visual Studio 2017 extension and is also available from NuGet, which makes it SO much easier in using it with your automated builds.
If this is our favorite (favorite), then we must have covered it a few times in the past? Oh yeah...
Refactoring Essentials for Visual Studio 2017
The premier free Visual Studio 2017 extension for C# and VB.NET refactorings, including code best practice analyzers to improve your projects. It includes a Roslyn-based code converter (C# to VB).
This extension is open source. Please consider contributing bug reports, feature requests, bug fixes, code improvements, new refactorings or new Roslyn analyzers / fixes.
What? You don't know what this thing is? A picture is worth 252 refactorings and analyzers...
