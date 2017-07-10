Visual Studio 2017 Refactoring Essentials

Refactoring Essentials, one of our favorite, favorite refactoring and analyzer extensions now (well, as of a few months ago) a Visual Studio 2017 extension and is also available from NuGet, which makes it SO much easier in using it with your automated builds.

If this is our favorite (favorite), then we must have covered it a few times in the past? Oh yeah...

What? You don't know what this thing is? A picture is worth 252 refactorings and analyzers...

