WTS FTW 10T (Windows Template Studio For The Windows 10 Template)

One of the coolest things I saw at Build was something that you all know I've been pushing for for a long time.

How many times have I highlighted Visual Studio Project Template extensions? How many times have I whined about the UWP Project templates that are "in the box?" (Have you looked at the available UWP templates recently?)

There I was, walking The Hub at Build and I see two guys I've known for years, Clint Rutkas and Michael Crump, working a booth. At first, I didn't even notice what they were covering, I was just happy to chat with them. Then Clint says, "Have you seen this? The Windows Template Studio?" and my mind was blown...

The Windows Template Studio for Visual Studio 2017.1+ is a must have for anyone doing, or thinking about, UWP development. This looks like THE UWP Project Template solution...

Check it out in Michael's words...

"Just like the tool, I’d like to save you some time by highlighting some of the resources so far for Windows Template Studio. In case you missed it, at Build 2017, Clint Rutkas and I announced Windows Template Studio which helps you scaffold a brand new UWP app with a friendly wizard, bringing together the pages, frameworks and features that you want. In other words, instead of starting with the blank UWP app template… You’ll start with this… Windows Template Studio is Open Source Windows Template Studio is completely open-source and available now on GitHub. We would love for you to contribute to the project and would encourage you to read our contribution guidelines for next steps. > You can get to the open source repo quickly by going to aka.ms/wts. Install the VSIX, Create your App If you have Visual Studio 2017 installed then it only requires for you to download and install the Visual Studio extension from the marketplace. After you install the extension, open Visual Studio 2017 and select File → New Project → C# → Windows Universal and you should see Windows Template Studio is now available as an option. Watch the videos Clint Rutkas showed Windows Template Studio during the “Ten things you didn’t know about Visual Studio 2017 for building .NET UWP apps” session at Build. You can directly skip to the section by clicking here or manually moving to the 3 minute and 39 second mark.... ..." [Click though for the links and the rest of the post]

Download it here, Windows Template Studio and as Michael said, it's fully open source...

Microsoft/WindowsTemplateStudio

"Windows Template Studio quickly builds a UWP app, using a wizard-based UI to turn your needs into a foundation of Windows 10 patterns and best practices. Windows Template Studio Windows Template Studio is a Visual Studio 2017 Extension that accelerates the creation of new Universal Windows Platform (UWP) apps using a wizard-based experience. The resulting UWP project is well-formed, readable code that incorporates the latest Windows 10 features while implementing proven patterns and best practices. Sprinkled throughout the generated code we have links Docs, Stack Overflow and blogs to provide useful insights. Example scenario: I need an app that uses MVVM Light, uses master detail, can suspend and resume, settings, maps on one of the pages and will need Azure hub notifications. It will need a background service that does a query every 5 minutes. Features Windows Template Studio approaches UWP app creation using the following four attribute sets: Project type : First, how do you want your app's UI navigation to behave? We currently support three project types: basic, navigation pane, and pivot and tabs

: First, how do you want your app's UI navigation to behave? We currently support three project types: basic, navigation pane, and pivot and tabs App framework : Next, what coding pattern do you want to use in your project, we currently support three common patterns: code behind, basic MVVM, and MVVM Light

: Next, what coding pattern do you want to use in your project, we currently support three common patterns: code behind, basic MVVM, and MVVM Light App pages : To accelerate app creation, we provide a number of app page templates that you can use to add common UI pages into your new app. We currently include page templates from the blank page to the common layouts (e.g., master/detail, tabbed, web view) to pages that implement common patterns (e.g., app settings, map control). Using the wizard, add as many of the pages as you need, providing a name for each one, and we'll generate them for you.

: To accelerate app creation, we provide a number of app page templates that you can use to add common UI pages into your new app. We currently include page templates from the blank page to the common layouts (e.g., master/detail, tabbed, web view) to pages that implement common patterns (e.g., app settings, map control). Using the wizard, add as many of the pages as you need, providing a name for each one, and we'll generate them for you. Windows 10 features: Lastly, you specify which UWP capabilities you want to use in your app, and we'll build out the framework for the features into your app, tagging 'TODO' items. Currently supported features cover application lifecycle (settings storage, suspend and resume), background tasks, and user interaction (app notifications, Live tiles, and Azure Notification Hub). Once you select the attributes you want your new UWP app to have, you can quickly extend the generated code. ... Documentation Installing / Using the extension

Using and extending your generated project

Concepts of Windows Template Studio

Getting started with the generator codebase

Authoring Templates ..." [Click through for the Repo]

Follow @CH9

Follow @coding4fun

Follow @gduncan411