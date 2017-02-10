Want to start IoT'ing? Check out this Virtual Bootcamp!

Are you thinking about getting started with IoT dev, but aren't sure how? Would you like some live help to get your hardware up and running? Not sure what you really need in hardware? Would you like to get your hands on some hardware at a discount? Learn about the Cloud and IoT?

"You already know how IoT will affect billions of devices, generating enormous economic opportunities. But do you actually know how will YOU get involved? After all, your future career will be hugely impacted by this new wave of innovation. That’s why Microsoft, Hackster and Raspberry Pi have teamed up to deliver the first ever IoT Virtual Bootcamp! Enjoy subsidized hardware, guest speakers like Eben Upton, Zach Supalla, Jeremy Foster and our very own Adam Benzion, as well as invaluable classes on how to create enterprise-grade IoT solutions from scratch. Hear live from Microsoft IoT experts across device and cloud teams, in addition to influential industry leaders as they show you how to DIY through these workshops and hands-on labs. This Virtual Bootcamp is ideal for those looking to build scalable IoT products from ideation/prototyping to full blown enterprise-grade deployments. Participants can choose from two different tracks, though most professionals will gain immensely from both. ... Interested? Register here. All hardware is included in the registration price; however, sign up today to ensure on-time delivery to your doorstep!" [Click through for the original post]

"IoT in Action with Microsoft Enterprise Track: March 28 and March 30, 2017 7:30 AM – 2:30 PM

Commercial Makers Track: March 29 and March 30, 2017 7:30 AM – 2:30 PM

Both Tracks: March 28, 29, and 30, 2017 7:30 AM – 2:30 PM All times are in Pacific Time Only open for North American Registrants You already know how IoT will impact billions of devices, generating enormous economic opportunities. But do you actually know how YOU will get involved? After all, your future career will be hugely impacted by this new wave of innovation. Join the industry's first Virtual Bootcamp for IoT and learn from experts on how to create enterprise-grade IoT solutions from scratch. Hear LIVE from Microsoft IoT Experts across Device and Cloud teams and influential Industry Leaders as they show you HOW to DIY through these workshops and hand-on Labs Ready to build solutions in real time? All hardware is included in the registration price! Sign up today to ensure on-time hardware delivery to your doorstep.

What do you get from attending? A dose of real world action in creating practical IoT solutions in 2 days, plus keep your subsidized hardware and receive a Certificate of Accomplishment from Hackster.io! ... What is the cost and what is included? The training and insights are delivered free of cost at the location of your choosing by Microsoft and other Industry experts. For successful execution of this Virtual bootcamp we need to standardize the hardware and we will be charging a subsidized fee for buying the hardware on your behalf and shipping it to your location. Track

Registration Cost

(subsidized courtesy of Microsoft)

Hardware Included Enterprise Track

USD 200

Intel Compute Stick Commercial Makers Track

USD 200

Raspberry Pi 3 and Seeed IoT Grove Kit for Windows (w/ display) Both Tracks

USD 300

All of the above (a $500 value) Other inclusions for FREE : Actual 2 or 3 days of world-class virtual hands-on training (Provided by Microsoft and Hackster.io)

Two optional pre-event technical calls, hosted by Microsoft IoT pros, to ensure your hardware is setup correctly before the labs begin

LIVE sessions by Industry Speakers

All hardware Shipping costs Important: An Microsoft Azure account is required to complete the Microsoft Azure IoT training. Please sign up for your free account at: https://azure.microsoft.com/en-us/free/

You will need to provide your credit card information for identity verification, but you’ll never be charged unless you choose to subscribe. Please read the Service Agreement and Terms, here. ..." [Click through to register]

