Windows 10 IoT Core Project Templates

The last post in our Template Week takes us to IoT and Windows 10 IoT Core (I know, funny that!)

The best part of these Project templates is that they are NOT just C# templates, but VB, C++ and even JavaScript...

Get the Templates;

This package contains project templates for Windows IoT Core Applications The Windows IoT Core Project Templates enables development for Windows IoT Core devices (such as Raspberry Pi 2 & 3, Minnowboard Max, and DragonBoard 410c) using Visual Studio 2017. For more information about Windows 10 IoT Core, visit www.windowsondevices.com. For more information about building applications using these templates, visit https://developer.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/iot/docs/buildingappsforiotcore. Universal Windows Platform (UWP) templates are provided to enable headless Background Applications for these supported languages: C#, Visual Basic, C++, JavaScript, C++ Console, Arduino Wiring Project ... [Get the VS 2017 Templates Here]

Here's some more information about IoT application types and supported Languages;

Learn about the languages that are supported on Windows 10 IoT Core as well as the UWP and non-UWP app types that are supported on IoT Core.+ Application Types Universal Windows Platform (UWP) Apps ... Traditional UWP Apps ... Background Apps ... Non-UWP Apps ... Programming Languages IoT Core supports a wide range of programming languages.+ In-Box languages Traditional UWP languages ship with support in Visual Studio by default. All of the In-Box languages support both UI and Background Applications+ Languages C# C++ Javascript Visual Basic

IoT Focused Languages The IoT targeted languages require the download of the "Windows IoT Core Project Templates" from the Visual Studio Tools->Extensions and Updates manager. The IoT Focused languages support only Background Applications. You can also build Windows Runtime Components using C#, C++, or Visual Basic and then reference those libraries from any other language (except Python).+ Languages Arduino Wiring Node.js Python

C# and Visual Basic (VB) ... [Read the entire post]

