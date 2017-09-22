Windows 10 IoT Core Project Templates
Description
The last post in our Template Week takes us to IoT and Windows 10 IoT Core (I know, funny that!)
The best part of these Project templates is that they are NOT just C# templates, but VB, C++ and even JavaScript...
Get the Templates;
Windows IoT Core Project Templates for VS 2017
This package contains project templates for Windows IoT Core Applications
The Windows IoT Core Project Templates enables development for Windows IoT Core devices (such as Raspberry Pi 2 & 3, Minnowboard Max, and DragonBoard 410c) using Visual Studio 2017.
For more information about Windows 10 IoT Core, visit www.windowsondevices.com.
For more information about building applications using these templates, visit https://developer.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/iot/docs/buildingappsforiotcore.
Universal Windows Platform (UWP) templates are provided to enable headless Background Applications for these supported languages:
C#, Visual Basic, C++, JavaScript, C++ Console, Arduino Wiring Project
Here's some more information about IoT application types and supported Languages;
Supported Programming Languages and App Types
Learn about the languages that are supported on Windows 10 IoT Core as well as the UWP and non-UWP app types that are supported on IoT Core.+
Application Types
Universal Windows Platform (UWP) Apps ...
Traditional UWP Apps ...
Background Apps ...
Non-UWP Apps ...
Programming Languages
IoT Core supports a wide range of programming languages.+
In-Box languages
Traditional UWP languages ship with support in Visual Studio by default. All of the In-Box languages support both UI and Background Applications+
- Languages
- C#
- C++
- Javascript
- Visual Basic
IoT Focused Languages
The IoT targeted languages require the download of the "Windows IoT Core Project Templates" from the Visual Studio Tools->Extensions and Updates manager. The IoT Focused languages support only Background Applications. You can also build Windows Runtime Components using C#, C++, or Visual Basic and then reference those libraries from any other language (except Python).+
- Languages
- Arduino Wiring
- Node.js
- Python
C# and Visual Basic (VB)
