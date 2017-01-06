Sign in to queue
Windows 10 IoT Samples?

Description

For the first Hardware Friday post of the year lets start with highlight the must go to source for Windows IoT samples…

ms-iot/samples

 

 

Windows 10 IoT Core Samples

  • “To download Windows 10 IoT Core, visit our Get Started page
  • To download these samples, click the Clone or Download button above

How to contribute

We greatly appreciate bug-fixes from the community!

  1. Get set up
  2. Making changes
  3. Guidelines
Rules

All of these rules must be met:

  1. You must have a page on the IoT Core samples page corresponding to your code.
    • It must contain some explanation of what the sample is and how it works.
    • The same title must be used everywhere.
  2. You must link back to your sample on ms-iot/samples in the header of your file.
  3. You must include a Readme with your sample.

image

image…”

[Click through to hit the repo]

That should be enough to get you started? Maybe? Smile with tongue out



