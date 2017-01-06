Windows 10 IoT Samples?
Description
For the first Hardware Friday post of the year lets start with highlight the must go to source for Windows IoT samples…
ms-iot/samples
Windows 10 IoT Core Samples
- “To download Windows 10 IoT Core, visit our Get Started page
- To download these samples, click the Clone or Download button above
How to contribute
We greatly appreciate bug-fixes from the community!
Rules
All of these rules must be met:
- You must have a page on the IoT Core samples page corresponding to your code.
- It must contain some explanation of what the sample is and how it works.
- The same title must be used everywhere.
- You must link back to your sample on ms-iot/samples in the header of your file.
- You must include a Readme with your sample.
- Use this template.
That should be enough to get you started? Maybe?
