Windows Template Studio (WTS) 1.1 Now Available

It's barely been a month since we highlighted the 1.0 release of the Windows Template Studio, WTS FTW 10T (Windows Template Studio For The Windows 10 Template), and in that time, Clint, Micheal and you, the community, have been working hard on improving and extending it.

Last week, WTS 1.1 was released!

We’re extremely excited to announce the Windows Template Studio 1.1. In partnership with the community, we’ve been cranking out and iterating new features and functionality. We’re always looking for additional people to help out and if you’re interested, please head to our GitHub at https://aka.ms/wts.

How to get the update:

There are two paths to update to the newest build.

Already installed: Visual Studio should auto update the extension. To force an update, Go to Tools->Extensions and Updates. Then go to Update expander on the left and you should see Windows Template Studio in there and click “Update.”

Visual Studio should auto update the extension. To force an update, Go to Tools->Extensions and Updates. Then go to Update expander on the left and you should see Windows Template Studio in there and click “Update.” Not installed: Head to https://aka.ms/wtsinstall, click “download” and double click the VSIX installer.

Improvements to the Wizard:

Page Reordering

The first page doesn’t have to be the Blank page

Renaming of pages and background tasks

Offline improvements

Initial work for supporting localization

Code analysis was added

Page updates:

Grid page added

Chart page added

Media/Video page added

Web View page has been enhanced

Feature updates:

Store SDK Notifications added

SettingStorage now has a binary save option (not just string based)

Template improvements:

Navigation panel moved to UWP Community Toolkit

Styling adjustments

ResourceLoader performance improvement

For a full list of issues fixed in the 1.1 release, head over to Github.

What else is cooking for next versions?

We love all the community support and participation. ... [Click through to see the entire post]