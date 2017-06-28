Windows Template Studio (WTS) 1.1 Now Available
Description
It's barely been a month since we highlighted the 1.0 release of the Windows Template Studio, WTS FTW 10T (Windows Template Studio For The Windows 10 Template), and in that time, Clint, Micheal and you, the community, have been working hard on improving and extending it.
Last week, WTS 1.1 was released!
Windows Template Studio 1.1 released!
We’re extremely excited to announce the Windows Template Studio 1.1. In partnership with the community, we’ve been cranking out and iterating new features and functionality. We’re always looking for additional people to help out and if you’re interested, please head to our GitHub at https://aka.ms/wts.
How to get the update:
There are two paths to update to the newest build.
- Already installed: Visual Studio should auto update the extension. To force an update, Go to Tools->Extensions and Updates. Then go to Update expander on the left and you should see Windows Template Studio in there and click “Update.”
- Not installed: Head to https://aka.ms/wtsinstall, click “download” and double click the VSIX installer.
Improvements to the Wizard:
- Page Reordering
- The first page doesn’t have to be the Blank page
- Renaming of pages and background tasks
- Offline improvements
- Initial work for supporting localization
- Code analysis was added
Page updates:
- Grid page added
- Chart page added
- Media/Video page added
- Web View page has been enhanced
Feature updates:
- Store SDK Notifications added
- SettingStorage now has a binary save option (not just string based)
Template improvements:
- Navigation panel moved to UWP Community Toolkit
- Styling adjustments
- ResourceLoader performance improvement
For a full list of issues fixed in the 1.1 release, head over to Github.
What else is cooking for next versions?
Best part? The team not only supports community PR's, they encourage it! Heck, they love it! It's you that is going to make this project awesome. To help out, head over to https://aka.ms/wts.
