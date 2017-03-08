Xbox Creators Create!
Description
You all heard the news last week, right? That EVERYONE can now write "real" games for the XBox One? It's as easy as 1,2,3,4...
Xbox Live Creators Program
"Now any developer can integrate Xbox Live into their game and publish to Xbox One and Windows 10.
Xbox Live Creators Program is currently in Preview. Download the SDK and start configuring, coding, and testing today, towards a future submission date.
Xbox Live will soon be open to all developers via the Xbox Live Creators Program – no concept approval required! You will be able to rapidly publish your game to Xbox One or Windows 10 through a short and simplified certification process.
Integrate Xbox Live social experiences such as sign-in, presence, leaderboards, and more into your title, with minimal development time. Xbox Live social features are designed to organically grow your audience, spreading awareness to over 55 million active gamers. The full set of Xbox Live capabilities is available via the ID@Xbox program and a table comparing the features is below.
Using tools you already use, and your existing Xbox One retail console, you can easily create or leverage existing code to develop your title. Supported game engines include Construct 2, MonoGame, Unity, and Xenko. We anticipate more game engines and tools to support Xbox Live Creators Program over time. Please check with your preferred game engine for their support of the Creators Program.
On Xbox One, which offers gamers a curated store experience, games published through the Xbox Live Creators Program will be available in the new, "Creator games section" within the store. On Windows 10 PC, games in Xbox Live Creators Program will be visible with the other games in the Windows Store.
There are four steps necessary to get started with developing with the Xbox Live Creators Program Preview.
The Xbox Live Creators Program is a great for quickly publishing your game to Xbox One and Windows 10, with a simplified certification process and no concept approval required.
If you want access to even more Xbox Live capabilities, be featured in the main Xbox One store, or receive dedicated marketing and development support, you can apply to the ID@Xbox program.
You caught the MonoGame (aka one of our favorite game dev tools) reference?
MonoGame and the Xbox Live Creators Program
"... Microsoft announced the Xbox Live Creators Program, which allows anyone with a Windows 10 PC and a retail Xbox One to develop games for their console and publish them to the Xbox One Store. This is a welcome return and improvement of what made game development using C# and XNA so fun and career launching for many indies.
MonoGame, being the open source spiritual successor to XNA, now supports over 10 platforms including UWP. By using MonoGame and targeting the UWP platform you’ll be able to create 2d and 3d games for hundreds of millions of Windows 10 PCs and the whole Xbox One family, including the upcoming Project Scorpio.
...
Our new MonoGame 3.6 release has a year of improvements to our UWP support as well as our other platforms and works great on Xbox One. To get started today get the Xbox Live Creators SDK and then download the MonoGame SDK. There is a great little article by Xamarin on getting started with UWP and MonoGame which can help you if you’re new to MonoGame.
..." [Click through for more]
So go, now and get your game on!
