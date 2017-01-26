ExpressionMouse Kinect is now Open Source

Sign in to queue
Two years ago we highlighted a project from Tom Temme, Is that a mouse on your face? Or your face acting as a mouse? Both? FaceMouse

He recently shared the news that he's open sourced his project!

ExpressionMouse Kinect is Open Source now

Currently I have not much time to maintain the software. So I decided to make it Open Source. You can check out the Visual Studio solution here:

ExpressionMouse@GitHub

 

Maybe someone is interested to enhance the algorithms or to adapt it for newer Kinect versions.

image

Project Information URL: http://futuretechblog.com/?p=407

Project Source URL: https://github.com/thtemme/ExpressionMouse-Kinect

Contact Information:



