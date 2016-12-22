Go Boom! With Boom Ball 2
Description
Giving the Kinect for Xbox One some love, here's a new game, just out!
Boom Ball 2
Boom Ball 2 is a light-hearted, full-body Kinect game about bouncing balls, breaking bricks and blowing stuff up using your awesome ping-pong skills. Go ballistic with Boom Ball!
Features
- Throw balls, smash huge stacks of cubes!
- 2-player co-op - bring friends or family!
- Cute cubes, big bonuses and manic multiball mayhem!
- Guest starring a pirate, dragon, alien, snowman and... uh, some kind of rock elemental thingy (he's cool though)!
- 50 brand-new levels!
- 5 beautiful locations: Tropical Paradise, Snowy Mountain, Crystal Caves, Cloud City and Space!
- Every level can be played with 1 or 2 players!
- This game is suitable for all ages, shapes and sizes, and may result in getting seriously fit.
USD $9.99
EUR €9.99
GBP £7.99
CAD $9.99
Project Information URL: http://boomballgame.com/bb2/
