Go Boom! With Boom Ball 2

Giving the Kinect for Xbox One some love, here's a new game, just out!

Boom Ball 2 is a light-hearted, full-body Kinect game about bouncing balls, breaking bricks and blowing stuff up using your awesome ping-pong skills. Go ballistic with Boom Ball! Features Throw balls, smash huge stacks of cubes!

2-player co-op - bring friends or family!

Cute cubes, big bonuses and manic multiball mayhem!

Guest starring a pirate, dragon, alien, snowman and... uh, some kind of rock elemental thingy (he's cool though)!

50 brand-new levels!

5 beautiful locations: Tropical Paradise, Snowy Mountain, Crystal Caves, Cloud City and Space!

Every level can be played with 1 or 2 players!

This game is suitable for all ages, shapes and sizes, and may result in getting seriously fit. USD $9.99

EUR €9.99

GBP £7.99

CAD $9.99

Project Information URL: http://boomballgame.com/bb2/

[Found via 123Kinect post]

