HoloToolkit Setup - June Edition
Description
Today's post is from Joost van Schaik, who provides us an updated getting started HoloToolkit guide.
Setting up a HoloLens project with the HoloToolkit - June 2017 edition
Intro
A consequence of the hiatus is a lot of change (the only thing that changes faster than your average JavaScript-framework-of-the-month is the HoloToolkit) so any HoloLens how-to blog post I'd start with I would have to start with 'how to set up a project'. So I make a little separate post of that subject, thus I can refer to it often. Until the HoloToolkit changes again ;)
File/new project and Getting what you need
First, start a new Unity Project. I have called mine June2017HoloLensSetup.
...
Setting up the camera ...
Setting a whole lot of properties - the easy way ...
Sound should be Spatial! ...
Some organizing ...
Some standard stuff to always add ...
Finally some stubbornness ...
Project Information URL: http://dotnetbyexample.blogspot.com/2017/06/setting-up-hololens-project-with.html
Project Source URL: https://github.com/LocalJoost/June2017HoloLensSetup
Contact Information:
Follow @CH9
Follow @Coding4Fun
Follow @gduncan411