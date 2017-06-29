HoloToolkit Setup - June Edition

Today's post is from Joost van Schaik, who provides us an updated getting started HoloToolkit guide.

Intro

A consequence of the hiatus is a lot of change (the only thing that changes faster than your average JavaScript-framework-of-the-month is the HoloToolkit) so any HoloLens how-to blog post I'd start with I would have to start with 'how to set up a project'. So I make a little separate post of that subject, thus I can refer to it often. Until the HoloToolkit changes again ;)

File/new project and Getting what you need

First, start a new Unity Project. I have called mine June2017HoloLensSetup.

...

Setting up the camera ...

Setting a whole lot of properties - the easy way ...

Sound should be Spatial! ...

Some organizing ...

Some standard stuff to always add ...

Finally some stubbornness ...