Kinect to Bouldering Pong

We now live in a world where interesting and bizarre virtual and augmented reality creations are commonplace, but a new project certainly stands out as particularly novel. A team from Aalto University in Finland have created augmented reality climbing walls that essentially turn the walls into giant Pong screens.

The Augmented Climbing Walls, as they're called, use projectors in conjunction with Xbox Kinect cameras and PCs to work. A game board, divided into two sides, is projected onto the bouldering wall. While hanging from the wall, each climber then attempts to hit a disc past the other. You can check it out in action below.

