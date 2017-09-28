Kinect to Driver4VR

Today's product is one that's pretty cool that turns your Kinect (old or new) into a VR Controller!

Check out Kevin Carbotte's article on Tom's Hardware about Driver4VR...

When HTC releases the Vive Tracker universal tracking devices to the consumer market before the end of the year, it will enable full-body tracking in room-scale experiences. But if you have an old Microsoft Kinect kicking around, you can use it for full-body tracking today. Driver4VR released a free utility that enables you to use a Kinect sensor to emulate three Vive Tracker pucks for full-body tracking in SteamVR. ... Driver4VR’s free utility works with the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift, as well as the Nolo VR controllers paired with a mobile VR headset and the Riftcat utility, but the version of Kinect sensor that you have will dictate which headset you can use. The Xbox 360 Kinect sensor supports all three platforms, whereas the Kinect 2.0 sensor from the Xbox One is compatible with Oculus Rift only ... Once you have Driver4VR calibrated, you should be able to use your feet in a variety of SteamVR titles, including Climbey, VRChat, Final Goalie, and Tornuffalo. Once the Vive Trackers are available to consumers, there should be several more titles with full-body tracking support, such as Cloudgate’s Island 359.

Project Information URL: http://www.tomshardware.co.uk/driver4vr-kinect-full-body-vr-tracking,news-56760.html

Full body tracking in SteamVR with Kinect 360 or Kinect One Easy and non expensive alternative to Vive Trackers that work with Oculus, Nolo VR and other VR Config. Head tracking for any VR Headset DK1, DK2, Deepoon e2, Pimax 4K, etc for: FreeTrack (PSMoveService)

NoloVR – BETA

Kinect 360

Kinect One VR enhancements virtual rotation and move around virtual room scale. Leap Motion Driver for SteamVR – Leap4VR Driver4VR – new quality Leap Motion SteamVR driver – BETA. Combines hand tracking from Leap Motion and reliability of events from Gamepad or VR Controller to make quality SteamVR controllers.

Project Information URL: http://www.driver4vr.com/

Project Download URL: http://www.driver4vr.com/download/

