Kinect to Zen Meditation

The cool 123Kinect site blogged about this new game, a "game" (it's not really a game, much more a health app than game) that I thought looked pretty darn cool...

Independent developer Nangok Software have announced a Zen meditation game for Kinect 2 called Zazen, the trailer for which you can watch above. Zazen will be available to download on Xbox Live from this Wednesday, June 7th, exclusively for Xbox One via the ID@Xbox self-publishing programme...

Zazen currently seems to be only announced for North America, which is odd considering the developer is Japanese and the game appears to be in Japanese with English subtitles, but I will of course check for availability in other countries on its release date and report that in the next Zazen article.

It’s worth noting that, as far as I know, this is the only game other than (the now sadly defunct) Xbox Fitness to use Kinect 2’s heart-rate monitoring capability

