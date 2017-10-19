Kinect to the Right Fit

I don't know about you, but I hate buying clothes, let alone buying them online. You never know what will fit, have to try them on, try on some more, get a little weirded out thinking about other people you might have also tried on the same clothes, etc.

With our tech today, all the camera's and 3D scanners, like the Kinect, you'd think there would be a better way to get clothes that will fit you right, the first time...

Buying clothes online is about to get a lot easier. Choose the clothes you want and let FitURight do all the work to pick the size that fits you. FitURight lets you virtually try-on different clothing models and sizes on an avatar of your actual body (not just an approximation). You can visually inspect if the fit is too loose, too tight, or just about right, as your avatar moves around in a virtual environment. It is all about you. The whole you. FitURight analyzes the individual shape and proportions of your body to provide meaningful recommendations that will fit well on you. Your avatar is created using inexpensive handheld 3D scanners from the comfort and privacy of your home. At the end of a scan session, FitURight automatically builds an accurate 3D model of your body and extracts several tailor-like measurements. ... A service you can count on. FitURight will be released as an ad-free software service to consumers. We pledge to keep your (encrypted) information private, stored only on your local computer device. You will always have full control of who has access to your data. Help FitURight fit you. Sign up for open Beta. Be part of the community that is helping FitURight improve its recommendation engine. FitURight Beta version is available to download for free now. Learn how ...

Project Information URL: https://fituright.com/

