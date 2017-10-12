MR Schooling at the Mixed Reality Academy

With this month's Windows 10 Fall Creators Update, Mixed Reality (MR) is going to be big. Looking to get on this bandwagon?

100 to 250, these Mixed Reality resources will get you on the way...

With the Mixed Reality Academy, get hands on with code, tutorials and lessons.

We will walk you through creating a basic holographic app built with Unity. This project can then serve as a starting template for any holographic app you might want to build in Unity.

We will walk you through a complete project that introduces core Windows Holographic features including: gaze, gesture, voice, spatial sound and spatial mapping using the HoloLens emulator.

We will walk you through a complete project that introduces core Windows Holographic features including: gaze, gesture, voice, spatial sound and spatial mapping.

Gaze is the first form of input, and reveals the user's intent and awareness. You will add contextual awareness to your cursor and holograms, taking full advantage of what your app knows about the user's gaze.

Gestures turn user intention into action. With gestures, users can interact with holograms. In this course, you will learn to track the user's hands, respond to user input, and give feedback based on hand state and location.

Voice allows us to interact with our holograms in an easy and natural way. In this course, you will learn to make users aware of available voice commands, give feedback that a voice command was heard, and your app will use dictation to understand what the user is saying.

Spatial sound breathes life into holograms and gives them presence. In this course, you will learn to use spatial sound to ground holograms in the real world, give feedback during interactions, and use audio to find your holograms.