Mixed Reality Beginners Guide

Today's post is from the one and only Simon Jackson and given last week's Windows 20 Fall Creators Update release, this seemed like the prefect post to highlight...
Mixed Reality Immersive– A Beginners guide to building for MR
With the recent release of the Microsoft Mixed Reality headsets, controllers and the awesome Fall Creators update for Windows 10, it has never been a better time to immerse yourself in to the Mixed Reality space.
We say Mixed Reality, as unlike traditional VR products and solutions, there are no external devices or sensors required to make these solutions work, everything you need is built directly in to the Mixed Reality headset. To start you literally just have to plug it in and go.
We can extend the experience (like with the Vive and Oculus) with hand held controllers or gamepads but these should be seen as extensions to any Mixed Reality experience.
Through this short course, we will walk through the basic tools and API’s you’ll need to start building your Mixed Reality experiences and some common tips and tricks to make it the best it can be.
You will learn:
- How to get setup for Mixed Reality
- Enable the Mixed Reality headset in your Unity project
- Build your first Mixed Reality scene
- Look at the various assets to help you build your Mixed Reality Experience
- Learn how to control the camera and placement in the MR scene
- Interact with objects and Unity UI
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 – A whole new world.
Chapter 2 – Adding some content
Chapter 3 – Browsing the toolkits available.
1: The Mixed Reality Toolkit
2: The Asset Store.
3: The Unity VR Sample asset
4: The VRToolKit
Chapter 4 – Adding movement and Teleporting.
Chapter 5 – Interaction.
Chapter 6 – Wrapping up
This workshop is by no means, meant to be the complete guide to building Mixed Reality projects, just enough to wet your appetite and get started, we’ve covered:
· Spinning up Unity for Mixed Reality Development
· Adding content, models, placement and scaling
· Enabled users to navigate through a scene. Although you could do a standing / rails project as well if you wish
· Gave the player something to do and interact with. Which you can use or swap to throwing stuff at the player to shoot.
There is a world of choice out there and so many different kinds of Mixed Reality experiences you can build. ...
Project Information URL: https://blogs.msdn.microsoft.com/uk_faculty_connection/2017/10/09/mixed-reality-immersive-a-beginners-guide-to-building-for-mr/
Project Download URL: https://github.com/ddreaper/MixedReality250/tree/Dev_Unity_2017.2.0
Project Source URL: https://github.com/DDReaper/MixedReality250/releases/tag/Dev_Unity_2017.2.0
