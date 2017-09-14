UrhoSharp for HoloLens Project Templates

I found today's project from Egor Bogatov merges a couple cool things, HoloLens and UrhoSharp

UrhoSharp is a lightweight Game Engine suitable for using with C# and F# to create games that run on Android, iOS, Mac, Windows and Unix. The game engine is available as a portable class library, allowing your game code to be written once and shared across all platforms. UrhoSharp is powered by Urho3D (http://urho3d.github.io/), a game engine that has been under development for more than a decade.

To help developers get up and running quickly with UrhoSharp we are providing a set of project templates for Visual Studio.