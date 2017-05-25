Azure Hybrid Networking 101

Sign in to queue
In this episode of Azure Friday, Olivier Martin joins Scott Hanselman for the first of a two-part series on hybrid networking in Azure, which is key to connecting existing customer infrastructure into an Azure Virtual Network (vNet). In this episode, Olivier covers the different connection options (VPN and ExpressRoute) and provides a brief overview of what they are, connectivity models, partner solutions, and an overview of ExpressRoute peerings.

For more information, see Networking to and within the Azure Cloud, part 1.

Azure

