SQL Server Database Unit Testing in your DevOps pipeline

In this episode Dmitry is joined by Eric Kang, Program Manager for SQL Server Data Tools (SSDT) who is back on the show to talk about Unit Testing for database projects and how it integrates with the DevOps pipeline.

Specifically, Eric will jump into how the open source test framework Slacker works with SSDT, SQL Server 2016 (or SQL Database on Azure) and Visual Studio 2017 to enable database unit testing. We'll also demo how to enable the high code coverage for SQL Server database programming with unit testing then enable gated database Continuous Integration (CI) build with Visual Studio Team Services (VSTS) as part of your DevOps pipeline.

This episode is part three of our series on SSDT and DevOps practices, so if you missed it be sure to check out our previous episodes: