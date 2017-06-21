Sign in to queue
Visual Studio Toolbox

SQL Server Database Unit Testing in your DevOps pipeline

Play SQL Server Database Unit Testing in your DevOps pipeline

Download this episode

Download Video

Description

In this episode Dmitry is joined by Eric Kang, Program Manager for SQL Server Data Tools (SSDT) who is back on the show to talk about Unit Testing for database projects and how it integrates with the DevOps pipeline.

Specifically, Eric will jump into how the open source test framework Slacker works with SSDT, SQL Server 2016 (or SQL Database on Azure) and Visual Studio 2017 to enable database unit testing. We'll also demo how to enable the high code coverage for SQL Server database programming with unit testing then enable gated database Continuous Integration (CI) build with Visual Studio Team Services (VSTS) as part of your DevOps pipeline.

This episode is part three of our series on SSDT and DevOps practices, so if you missed it be sure to check out our previous episodes:

Tags:

SQL Server, SQL Server 2016

Embed

Format

Available formats for this video:

Actual format may change based on video formats available and browser capability.

    More episodes in this series

    Related episodes

    The Discussion

    Add Your 2 Cents